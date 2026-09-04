Joy FM Back-to-School Discount Fair 2026 opens

The Joy FM Back-to-School Discount Fair 2026 has opened at the Joy FM Car Park in Kokomlemle, Accra, with vendors ready to offer a wide range of affordable school essentials to parents, guardians and students ahead of the new academic year.

The two-day fair, which runs from Friday, September 4, to Saturday, September 5, is attracting buyers looking to take advantage of discounted prices and the convenience of shopping for several back-to-school needs at one location.

Vendors have set up their stands and are showcasing a variety of products and services, ranging from electronics and educational materials to clothing, food products and other essential items required by students.

Among the products available are laptops, tablets, smartphones, school bags, shoes, clothing, textbooks, stationery and food products, giving families a broad selection as they prepare for the reopening of schools.

The fair is also designed to provide vendors with an opportunity to directly engage prospective customers, showcase their products and services, and promote special offers during the back-to-school period.

Compu Ghana is the main sponsor of the 2026 edition of the fair and is participating alongside the other vendors.

The electronics retailer is offering discounts on selected products, providing parents and students with an opportunity to purchase technology and other electronic items that may be required for academic work.

Other participating vendors include Flow Glow Impact, Haps Global Logistics Limited, Prestige Children’s Palace, BeGerts Kids, Kingdom Books & Stationery Limited, Paddington Publications Limited, Universal Knowledge Kingdom Limited and SalJay Bookshop.

Afram Publications Ghana Limited, Challenge Bookshop, Zonzoom Limited, Media Brain Consult, Unilever Ghana Limited, Shsonline.com and Sunrise Christian High School are also taking part in the fair.

The participation of bookshops and educational suppliers means visitors can access textbooks, stationery, writing materials and other learning resources needed for the new school term.

Kingdom Books & Stationery Limited, Paddington Publications Limited, Universal Knowledge Kingdom Limited, SalJay Bookshop and Afram Publications Ghana Limited are among the providers catering specifically to the educational needs of pupils and students.

Challenge Bookshop is also showcasing its range of Christian literature and other educational and reading materials.

The fair extends beyond school supplies, with vendors offering clothing, footwear, children's products, groceries and other household essentials.

Prestige Children’s Palace and BeGerts Kids are providing parents with options for children's clothing, shoes, school bags and accessories, while Zonzoom Limited is offering grocery products to shoppers.

Media Brain Consult is also participating with Kivo products, while Unilever Ghana Limited is showcasing a range of consumer products.

For students seeking additional academic support, Shsonline.com is present to promote its virtual academic courses and remedial programmes.

Sunrise Christian High School, a private educational institution in the Volta Region, is also using the platform to engage parents and prospective students.

The fair is expected to provide a convenient shopping experience for families by bringing several categories of school-related products and services together in one location.

With the cost of preparing children for a new academic year often placing a financial burden on families, the availability of discounts and a variety of competing vendors offers shoppers an opportunity to compare products and make purchasing decisions based on their budgets.

Joy FM's Back-to-School Discount Fair 2026 is being held from 8 am to 8 pm on both Friday, September 4, and Saturday, September 5, at the Joy FM Car Park in Kokomlemle, Accra.

Parents, guardians and students can therefore visit the fair to shop for school essentials, explore available offers and interact with the participating vendors ahead of the new academic year.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.