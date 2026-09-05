Joy FM Back-to-School Fair 2026 ends in massive success after two days of discounts and one-stop shopping

The Joy FM Back-to-School Discount Fair 2026 has ended after two days of shopping, discounts and family engagement at the Joy FM Car Park in Kokomlemle, Accra, helping parents, guardians and students prepare for the 2026/2027 academic year.

The fair, held from Friday, September 4 to Saturday, September 5, brought together businesses offering school supplies, educational materials, clothing, footwear, electronics, sanitary products, groceries and other household essentials.

It was designed to make back-to-school preparations more convenient while helping families take advantage of competitive prices and special offers.

A major highlight of the event was Compu Ghana, the main sponsor, which also participated as a vendor.

The technology retailer offered discounts of up to 40 per cent on selected electronics and home appliances, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, printers, routers, headphones, power banks and small fridges. Its promotional offer continues until September 20 on selected products.

The fair also featured Flow Glow Impact, Haps Global Logistics Limited, Prestige Children’s Palace, BeGerts Kids, Kingdom Books & Stationery Limited, Paddington Publications Limited, Universal Knowledge Kingdom Limited, SalJay Bookshop, Afram Publications Ghana Limited, Challenge Bookshop, Zonzoom Limited, Media Brain Consult, Unilever Ghana Limited, Shsonline.com and Sonrise Christian High School.

The participating bookshops, publishers and educational suppliers provided textbooks, stationery, writing materials and other learning resources, while Prestige Children’s Palace and BeGerts Kids catered for children’s clothing, footwear and accessories.

Other vendors expanded the fair beyond conventional school supplies. Flow Glow Impact showcased sanitary products, Zonzoom Limited offered groceries, while Media Brain Consult participated with Kivo products.

Unilever Ghana Limited also presented consumer goods including Pepsodent, Lipton, Royco and Blue Band.

The educational component was further strengthened by Shsonline.com, which promoted virtual academic courses and remedial programmes, while Sonrise Christian High School engaged parents and prospective students and offered an instant admission opportunity during the fair.

The event attracted parents, guardians, students and other shoppers throughout the two days, with buyers moving between stands to compare products and prices before making purchases.

Parents welcomed the one-stop nature of the fair, saying it made preparations for the new school year easier by allowing them to source several items at one location. Some patrons also praised the affordability and competitive offers available from vendors.

The fair also offered participating businesses an opportunity to engage directly with prospective customers, demonstrate their products and build relationships with families during the peak back-to-school shopping period.

The initiative was conceived partly to address the stress and cost associated with preparing children for a new academic year.

With the close of the fair on Saturday evening, Joy FM has thanked Compu Ghana, all participating vendors, parents, guardians, students, buyers and the wider public whose participation and patronage helped make the 2026 edition possible.

From books and stationery to clothing, school bags, electronics, sanitary products and groceries, the fair brought a broad range of back-to-school needs together under one roof.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.