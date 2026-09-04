Parents troop to Joy FM Back-to-School Fair for school deals and discounts

Audio By Carbonatix
Parents and guardians with their wards have trooped to the Joy FM Back-to-School Fair to take advantage of discounts and affordable deals on school supplies as they prepare their children for the new academic year.
The fair, currently underway at the Joy FM Car Park in Kokomlemle, Accra, runs from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and has brought together several vendors offering a wide range of products, including books, stationery, school bags, shoes, clothing, electronics, sanitary products, and household essentials.
The two-day event is open to the public today and will continue tomorrow, Saturday, September 5, giving parents, guardians and students another opportunity to shop for school essentials and take advantage of the various discounts and offers available.
For many parents, the fair provides an opportunity to purchase several school items in one location while comparing prices and taking advantage of special offers from participating vendors.
Among the products attracting shoppers are books and stationery, with vendors including Kingdom Books & Stationery Limited, Paddington Publications Limited, Universal Knowledge Kingdom Limited and SalJay Bookshop showcasing educational materials for different levels.
Kingdom Books & Stationery Limited is offering books from nursery to tertiary level, alongside writing instruments, diaries, office essentials and furniture.
Paddington Publications Limited is showcasing preschool and lower-primary textbooks, while Universal Knowledge Kingdom Limited has a range of educational materials and stationery, including pens, pencils, staplers and pen holders.
Parents shopping for younger children can also find school bags, snack boxes, shoes and clothes at Prestige Children’s Palace, while BeGerts Kids is showcasing children’s clothing and accessories.
Electronics have also emerged as an important part of the back-to-school shopping experience, with Compu Ghana offering discounts of up to 40% on selected products.
The electronics on offer include laptops, tablets, smartphones, printers, routers, headphones, power banks and small fridges. The discount offers runs until September 20.
The fair is also providing products targeted at schoolgirls, with Flow Glow Impact showcasing sanitary pads designed to provide comfort and reliable protection across different flow sizes.
Other participating vendors include Haps Global Logistics Limited, Zonzoom Limited, Media Brain Consult, Unilever Ghana Limited, Challenge Bookshop, Afram Publications Ghana Limited, Shsonline.com and Sunrise Christian High School.
The participation of vendors across different sectors has given parents access to school-related products and services as well as everyday household essentials.
Parents, guardians and students can therefore visit the fair to shop for school essentials, explore available offers and interact with the participating vendors ahead of the new academic year.
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