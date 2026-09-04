Joy FM Back-to-School Fair 2026 draws shoppers as Day One winds down

The first day of the Joy FM Back-to-School Discount Fair 2026 is winding down at the Joy FM Car Park in Kokomlemle, Accra, after attracting parents, guardians and students looking for school essentials and other products ahead of the 2026/2027 academic year.

The two-day fair has given shoppers access to books, stationery, school bags, shoes, clothing, electronics, sanitary products, groceries and other essentials, while allowing them to compare prices and take advantage of special offers from participating businesses.

A key attraction has been Compu Ghana, the main sponsor, which is also participating as a vendor and offering discounts of up to 40 per cent on selected electronics and home appliances, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, printers, routers, headphones, power banks and small fridges. The promotion runs until September 20.

Other participating vendors are Flow Glow Impact, Haps Global Logistics Limited, Prestige Children’s Palace, BeGerts Kids, Kingdom Books & Stationery Limited, Paddington Publications Limited, Universal Knowledge Kingdom Limited, SalJay Bookshop, Afram Publications Ghana Limited, Challenge Bookshop, Zonzoom Limited, Media Brain Consult, Unilever Ghana Limited, Shsonline.com and Sunrise Christian High School.

The vendors have brought different offerings to the fair, with the bookshops and publishers providing educational materials and stationery, while Prestige Children’s Palace and BeGerts Kids cater for children's clothing and accessories. Flow Glow Impact is showcasing sanitary products, while Zonzoom and Media Brain Consult are offering groceries and food products.

The fair is also providing educational opportunities, with Shsonline.com promoting virtual academic courses and remedial programmes, while Sonrise Christian High School is engaging prospective students and parents.

The event has been welcomed by shoppers who say its one-stop format makes back-to-school preparations more convenient and provides opportunities to find products at competitive prices.

The fair will resume at 8:00 am on Saturday, September 5, and run until 8:00 pm, giving families another opportunity to shop and take advantage of the available deals before the event closes.

For now, as Day One comes to an end, the activity at Kokomlemle has provided an early indication of the interest in the initiative, with shoppers continuing to explore the stands and vendors showcasing their products ahead of the final day.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.