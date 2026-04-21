Karpowership opens Powership to media, showcases role in Ghana’s power stability

Karpowership Ghana Company Limited has hosted a delegation of journalists on an exclusive tour of its powership facility, offering first-hand insight into its operations and contribution to the country’s energy sector.

The tour, which brought together media professionals from print, radio, television and digital platforms, forms part of the company’s efforts to promote transparency, deepen stakeholder engagement, and enhance public understanding of power generation in Ghana.

During the visit, journalists were taken through key operational processes of the powership—from fuel intake and electricity generation to transmission into the national grid.

The engagement also allowed the media to interact directly with engineers and technical staff, providing a clearer picture of how the facility delivers stable and efficient power.

Communications Manager at Karpowership Ghana, Sandra Amarquaye, said the initiative aims to strengthen public trust through openness.

“We believe that opening our doors to the media is essential in building public trust and deepening understanding of the critical role we play in Ghana’s power sector.

By giving journalists direct access to our operations, we are ensuring accurate reporting and fostering informed conversations around energy reliability and sustainability,” the Communications Manager said.

Project Manager at Karpowership Ghana, Michelle Hazel, highlighted the operational standards that underpin the facility’s performance.

“Our team works around the clock to ensure consistent and efficient power generation.

"This tour allows stakeholders to see the level of precision, safety and dedication that goes into keeping the lights on for homes and businesses across the country,” she noted.

Editor-in-Chief and Head of the Energy News Desk at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Dominic Hlordzi, who is also General Secretary of the Ghana Journalists Association, said the tour provided valuable insight into the company’s operations.

“What we have seen reinforces the scale of Karpowership Ghana’s contribution to the country’s energy supply and the role it continues to play in supporting reliable power.

"Experiences like this deepen understanding and help shape more informed conversations about the sector,” he said.

The media tour also provided an opportunity to address questions about efficiency, environmental considerations, and the company’s long-term commitment to supporting Ghana’s growing energy needs.

Karpowership Ghana reaffirmed its commitment to delivering dependable and flexible power solutions while maintaining strong collaboration with regulators, stakeholders, and host communities.

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