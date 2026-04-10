Kenya backs Morocco’s autonomy plan for Western Sahara, signals push for implementation

Audio By Carbonatix
Kenya has expressed support for Morocco’s autonomy plan for the Western Sahara, backing it as the most viable path to resolving the long-standing dispute.
The position was announced during the first session of the Morocco-Kenya Joint Cooperation Commission held in Nairobi on April 9.
The meeting was co-chaired by Morocco’s Foreign Minister, Nasser Bourita, and Kenya’s Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi.
In a joint communiqué issued after the meeting, Kenya welcomed what it described as growing international support for Morocco’s autonomy proposal. It also acknowledged the diplomatic momentum driven by King Mohammed VI in advancing the plan.
Kenya described the autonomy initiative as “the only credible and realistic solution” to the dispute over the Sahara. It further characterised the proposal as a “sustainable approach” to ending the regional conflict.
As part of its commitment, Nairobi indicated it will work with like-minded countries to support the implementation of the plan.
Kenya also welcomed the adoption of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2797, which it said reinforces the autonomy plan under Moroccan sovereignty as the basis for a “just, lasting and mutually acceptable” solution.
The East African nation reaffirmed its backing for ongoing diplomatic efforts led by the United Nations, stating its support for the UN Secretary-General's role and his Personal Envoy in facilitating negotiations based on the autonomy framework.
Morocco, in turn, welcomed Kenya’s endorsement of the UN-led process as the exclusive mechanism for achieving a lasting political settlement to the dispute.
Rabat also expressed appreciation for Kenya’s recognition of its continued cooperation with the UN Secretary-General and his envoy in advancing the political process in line with relevant Security Council resolutions.
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