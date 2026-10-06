Kofi Sarfo Assiamah to be honoured at three-day funeral in Denkyira Dominase

Family, friends, political leaders, traditional authorities, business executives and members of the Masonic fraternity will gather at Denkyira Dominase in the Central Region from October 30 to November 1, 2026, to celebrate the life and legacy of the late Kofi Sarfo Assiamah.

Mr Sarfo Assiamah, father of former Transport Minister Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, died on October 27, 2025, after a short illness.

He is remembered as a devoted family man, mentor and philanthropist whose generosity extended beyond his immediate relatives. Friends and beneficiaries describe him as a man who consistently supported others, offered guidance and created opportunities for people to pursue their ambitions.

A life of service and enterprise

Mr Sarfo Assiamah began his working life as a teacher before joining the Ghana Armed Forces, where he served and rose through the ranks.

He later moved into banking, joining the then Social Security Bank, now Societe Generale Ghana. During his time with the institution, he worked as a marketing officer before rising to become Director of the Consumer Credit Department.

After his career in public service and banking, he ventured into business, maintaining his commitment to mentoring people and supporting those around him.

His influence extended to many individuals who received his guidance and assistance and later established themselves in different professional fields.

One of them is Charles Kenneth Sarfo, Chief Executive Officer of Royal Dutch Pharmaceuticals and a maternal nephew of the deceased, who acknowledges the role Mr Sarfo Assiamah played in shaping his personal and professional journey.

A legacy that extends beyond his family

Mr Sarfo Assiamah is survived by his wife, Madam Dora Assiamah, children, grandchildren, siblings and members of his extended family.

His impact, however, reached well beyond his biological relatives. Several people regarded him as a father figure because of the personal support and guidance he offered them over the years.

His influence was so deeply felt that some beneficiaries named their children after him, reflecting the affection and respect he earned during his lifetime.

Dignitaries expected

The funeral is expected to bring together prominent figures from politics, traditional leadership, business, the clergy and other sections of Ghanaian society.

Former Presidents John Agyekum Kufuor and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, former Vice President and NPP Flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and former Energy Minister Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh are among the dignitaries expected to attend.

Other expected guests include former National Security Minister Albert Kan-Dapaah, former Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Members of Parliament, former ministers and other senior public officials who served under the Akufo-Addo administration.

Members of the Masonic fraternity are also expected to attend in large numbers to honour the late Mr Sarfo Assiamah, who was a member of the fraternity.

Funeral arrangements

The funeral activities will begin on Friday, October 30, 2026, with the main funeral observance at Denkyira Dominase.

A private burial service will be held on Saturday, October 31, followed by the final funeral rites.

The three-day funeral will conclude on Sunday, November 1, with a Thanksgiving Service.

For the family and many others whose lives he touched, the occasion will be both a time of mourning and an opportunity to celebrate a life marked by service, generosity, compassion and a commitment to helping others succeed.

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