Komfo Anokye Blood Bank appeals for more donors amid fears of blood shortage due to rising road crashes

Audio By Carbonatix
The Blood Bank at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) is appealing for voluntary blood donation to help avert a possible shortage, as the increasing number of road traffic accidents continues to put pressure on the facility’s blood reserves.
According to officials, the blood bank uses more than 100 pints of blood every day to meet the needs of patients, particularly accident victims and those requiring emergency medical care. They say maintaining an adequate reserve is critical to saving lives.
Speaking to Adom News during a blood donation exercise at Osei Tutu Senior High School, the Ashanti Zonal Organizer for Blood Donors, Kofi Adu Boateng, said the growing number of road crashes has significantly depleted the blood bank’s stock.
“We are appealing to churches, schools, corporate organizations, institutions and individuals to regularly donate blood to the Komfo Anokye Blood Bank. No one knows when they or a loved one may require an emergency blood transfusion, and a shortage could cost lives,” he said.
Mr. Boateng disclosed that the exercise at Osei Tutu Senior High School yielded about 300 pints of blood. However, he noted the quantity would last the facility for only about two days because of the high daily demand.
“This is the third blood donation exercise we have organized in schools. We appreciate the support we continue to receive from students, but it is still not enough. We are urging the general public to join the campaign by donating blood regularly to help save lives,” he added.
Some students who participated in the exercise expressed their willingness to continue donating blood whenever called upon.
One student recounted how his decision to become a blood donor was inspired by a personal experience. He said his mother was once in critical condition and survived after a stranger voluntarily donated blood to save her life.
“Since that day, I promised myself that I would become a blood donor. Today, I am happy to donate because I know I may also be helping to save someone’s life,” he said.
The student further urged the public to disregard misconceptions surrounding blood donation, stressing that donating blood is safe and remains one of the most meaningful ways to save lives.
As part of the exercise, the Ashanti Zonal Blood Donors Association presented a tabletop refrigerator to the Osei Tutu Senior High School in appreciation of the school’s consistent support and outstanding contribution to blood donation over the years.
The Headmaster of Osei Tutu Senior High School, Very Rev. Bright Yaw Osei, said the school remains committed to supporting the Komfo Anokye Blood Bank because blood donation plays a vital role in saving lives.
“Illnesses and emergencies can happen to anyone at any time. We do not know when we or our relatives may need blood. That is why our doors will always remain open to support this worthy cause and help save lives,” he stated.
Very Rev. Osei also encouraged other heads of senior high schools and educational institutions to partner with the blood bank by organizing regular blood donation exercises.
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