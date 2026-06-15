National Blood Service assures public of transparency and full traceability in blood supply chain

The National Blood Service (NBS) has assured the public of the integrity, safety and full traceability of Ghana’s blood supply system, while urging citizens to dispel fears and misconceptions and embrace voluntary blood donation.

The appeal was made by the Chief Executive Officer of the NBS, Dr Shirley Phyllis Owusu-Ofori, during a blood donation drive organised by the Calvary Charismatic Centre (CCC) in Kumasi.

Dr Owusu-Ofori used the platform to address long-standing superstitions and misinformation surrounding blood donation, stressing that donated blood is handled strictly under medical and regulatory protocols and cannot be diverted for ritual purposes.

“Blood donation does not make a man weak, and it does not make any man impotent,” she said. “The blood we collect is never used for rituals. There are transparent audit trails for every unit of blood donated. We can trace a unit from the vein of the donor to the vein of the recipient, who is the patient.”

She explained that the NBS operates a robust traceability system that ensures every unit of blood is fully accounted for throughout the supply chain, from collection and processing to final use.

Dr Owusu-Ofori noted that even in cases where donated blood does not reach a patient, its final destination is always recorded.

“If for any reason a unit of blood does not end up with a patient, we can show exactly where it went,” she said. “It is either discarded safely or processed into components. Every unit is accounted for.”

She further highlighted the importance of blood component separation, explaining that a single unit of blood can be processed into different products to treat multiple patients with varying medical needs.

“We always say that a unit can save up to three lives,” she said. “We can separate a unit into platelets for patients with low platelet counts, red blood cells for treating anaemia or low haemoglobin, and fresh frozen plasma for patients with plasma-related conditions.”

According to her, this approach improves efficiency within the health system and maximises the life-saving potential of each donation.

The blood donation drive formed part of the humanitarian initiative of the Calvary Charismatic Centre (CCC), an annual programme that has run for over a decade. The initiative was first introduced when the church’s General Overseer, Reverend Ransford Obeng, marked his 60th birthday and has since evolved into a sustained humanitarian effort supporting hospitals across the country.

It has played a significant role in helping to reduce blood shortages in health facilities, particularly during emergencies such as road traffic accidents and surgical operations, where timely access to blood can be critical.

Rev. Obeng described the initiative as both a moral and spiritual responsibility, emphasising the importance of using one’s resources and influence to serve others.

“Life is about helping others,” he said. “We do not build monuments for people who live only for themselves. Monuments are built for those who live to serve others.”

He added that acts of charity and service are rooted in his faith, noting that blessings are meant to benefit society as a whole rather than the individual alone. Citing biblical teaching, he referenced Abraham as an example of someone whose blessings were intended to impact many nations.

Health officials continue to encourage voluntary blood donation, stressing that demand for blood in Ghana remains consistently high and that sustained public participation is essential to prevent shortages in hospitals.

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