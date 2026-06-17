National Blood Service donates 1,000 children’s clothing to Korle-Bu teaching hospital

The National Blood Service (NBS) Ghana has donated 1,000 pieces of branded children’s clothing to the Child Health Department of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital as part of activities marking this year’s World Blood Donor Day.

The donation, supported by the Global Blood Fund, is intended to provide comfort for children receiving treatment at the facility while complementing their clinical care.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Blood Service, Dr Shirley Phyllis Ohenewa Owusu-Ofori, said the gesture formed part of the Service’s corporate social responsibility efforts and commitment to patient welfare.

“We are here from the National Blood Service to the Child Health Department of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital as part of our 2026 World Blood Donor Day celebration,” she said.

Dr Owusu-Ofori noted that while the service's core mandate is to ensure a regular supply of safe blood, it also seeks to support patients in ways that contribute to their comfort and recovery.

“The Blood Service is delighted to present 1,000 pieces of branded clothing sized for children. These children are sick and require clinical care, but they will also be comfortable with the warmth of the clothing we have presented,” she stated.

She explained that the items were part of supplies received from the Global Blood Fund and distributed to healthcare institutions to support patient care.

“We are here not just to show an act of generosity by giving blood all the time, but also to ensure that these gifts are shared as part of our corporate social responsibility,” she added.

Touching on this year’s World Blood Donor Day celebrations, Dr Owusu-Ofori described the nationwide activities as successful and impactful.

“The theme called us to action to remind us that in each of us lies the capacity to be able to save lives,” she said.

She stressed the need to appreciate voluntary blood donors, saying recognition encourages them to continue supporting the national blood supply.

“It is just a reminder to all of us that donors who commit to give blood without compulsion ought to be appreciated so that they continue to do what they do,” she noted.

According to her, World Blood Donor Day activities in Ghana have expanded beyond a single-day event into a month-long programme aimed at honouring donors and promoting awareness about voluntary blood donation.

“It is not a one-day activity. It is running throughout the whole month of June and even beyond as we continue to say thank you to our cherished donors,” she said.

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