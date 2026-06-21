Kristo Asafo Church to investigate gunfire incident at leadership introduction ceremony

The Kristo Asafo Church says it will conduct its own investigation into the circumstances surrounding a gunfire incident that disrupted the introduction of the church's newly appointed leader.

This follows a dramatic confrontation at a ceremony organised by the church's Council of Elders to formally present the successor to the late founder, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, to members of the General Council.

Speaking on JoyNews after the incident, lawyer for the church, Nana Kofi Kantanka, said church authorities would cooperate with ongoing investigations while also undertaking an internal probe to establish the facts and identify any wrongdoing.

"The matter is currently under investigation. The security agencies are involved, and the church committee is also involved in the investigation. We will conduct our private investigation, and anybody who has perpetrated any wrongdoing will be prosecuted," he stated.

The incident occurred during a gathering held to introduce a new leader selected through a succession process outlined in the church's constitution.

According to Nana Kofi Kantanka, following the death of the church founder, the Council of Elders was mandated to select a successor from among the founder's sons. He said the council spent about a month carrying out consultations and deliberations before settling on a candidate.

The lawyer explained that the event was intended to formally introduce the selected leader to the General Council, which represents the broader membership of the church.

However, the ceremony reportedly descended into confusion after loud bangs were heard at the venue.

Nana Kofi Kantanka alleged that former Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Adwoa Safo, arrived at the location and attempted to gain access by driving into the gates of the premises.

He claimed that private "security personnel at the venue responded by firing warning shots after assessing the situation as a potential threat to the safety of those gathered."

While reports have emerged suggesting that Adwoa Safo sustained injuries during the incident, Nana Kofi Kantanka said he was unable to independently verify those claims.

He also maintained that no effort had been made to prevent her from attending the event, insisting that she could have gained access through normal procedures.

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