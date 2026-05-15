KTU, Spanish High Commission launch ‘Seamstresses 2.0’ project to showcase culture

Audio By Carbonatix
Koforidua Technical University (KTU) and the Spanish High Commission have partnered to launch ‘Seamstresses 2.0: Between Threads and Cultures: Ghana and Spain’, a fashion project aimed at exploring students’ creativity, deepening institutional cooperation and strengthening Ghana-Spain fashion and cultural identity.
The Spanish Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Ángel Lossada Torres-Quevedo, and his delegation paid a courtesy visit to KTU on Thursday, May 14, 2026, where they met with Management, staff, and students of the Department of Fashion Design and Textiles and Graphics Design.
The visit marked the official launch of the project.
Speaking at the event, H.E. Lossada Torres-Quevedo said the initiative would provide a platform to blend Ghanaian and Spanish textile traditions, foster cross-cultural exchange, and develop practical skills in fashion and design.
As part of the collaboration, the Spanish High Commission will support KTU’s Department of Fashion Design and Textiles and Graphics Design with Ghanaian fabrics.
Students will be required to design and sew unique collections of flamenco-inspired garments within three days, from Monday, May 18, to Wednesday, May 20, 2026.
The University will stage an exhibition during Spanish Feria, a celebration of food, music, and culture, scheduled for Thursday, May 21, 2026, at the Spanish Ambassador’s residence in Accra.
KTU Vice-Chancellor, Prof. John Owusu, described the ‘Seamstresses 2.0 Project’ as a significant step in promoting vocational education, cultural diplomacy, and international industry linkages for KTU students.
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