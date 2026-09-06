Labour minister urges ministries to show job-creation impact in budget proposals

The Minister for Labour, Employment and Job Creation, Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum, has urged ministries to demonstrate how their budget proposals will contribute to job creation.

He says he has asked the ministry’s director to prepare a paper for Cabinet proposing that ministries factor job creation into their budget submissions.

According to him, the government must deliberately use its spending plans to create jobs, improve productivity and support industrialisation.

“If you are submitting your budget, at least your budget should be able to create jobs,” he said.

Mr Agyekum made the remarks during his maiden meeting with heads of departments and management of the ministry after assuming office.

He also tasked staff to research how other countries have addressed unemployment and identify approaches that could be adapted to Ghana’s circumstances.

“We are not the only country that is struggling with unemployment. How were people able to solve it? How can we solve our case?” he asked.

The minister said the ministry would work towards developing plans and roadmaps for job creation across different sectors.

He called on staff to contribute practical ideas that would improve productivity and help address Ghana’s unemployment challenge.

“I want you to come up with ideas. Don’t come and be telling me anything out of this. Tell me what will bring productivity,” he said.

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