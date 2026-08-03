Lancaster University Ghana opens applications for 2026/2027 Pre-Bar Course

Lancaster University Ghana (LUG) has opened applications for its 2026/2027 Pre-Bar Course, a comprehensive one-year academic programme designed to prepare eligible LLB graduates for the next stage of professional legal education in Ghana.

Developed in line with the requirements of the Legal Education Act, 2026 (Act 1170) and the directives of the Director of Legal Education and the Ghana School of Law, the programme is structured to strengthen graduates' legal knowledge while developing the analytical, research, and practical skills required for professional legal training.

The programme covers the five prescribed Pre-Bar course modules, Company Law, Commercial Law, Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), Family Law, and Interpretation of Deeds and Statutes, with each course delivered over three contact hours per week. Approved elective courses will also be offered where applicable. Classes commence in September 2026 and run for one academic year.

Applications are open to Lancaster University Ghana LLB Class of 2026 graduates, Lancaster University Ghana LLB alumni and LLB graduates from any GTEC-accredited institution in Ghana. While delivering exceptional value, we will maintain the standard programme fee for the academic year, set by legislation. As an exclusive benefit, the application fee is fully waived for all Lancaster University Ghana students and alumni.

Students enrolled on the programme will learn from experienced legal academics and practitioners with extensive local and international expertise. They will also benefit from access to LUG's comprehensive legal library and a learning environment that combines Lancaster University's UK Common Law heritage with the realities of Ghana's legal system. In addition, students become part of Lancaster University's global alumni network, offering valuable professional connections throughout their legal careers.

The Pre-Bar Course reflects our commitment to supporting aspiring lawyers as they prepare for the next stage of their professional journey. Eligible applicants are encouraged to apply early to secure a place before the September 2026 intake. For further information or admissions enquiries, prospective students should contact the Lancaster University Ghana Admissions OfficeLancaster University Ghana (LUG) has opened applications for its 2026/2027 Pre-Bar Course, a comprehensive one-year academic programme designed to prepare eligible LLB graduates for the next stage of professional legal education in Ghana.

Developed in line with the requirements of the Legal Education Act, 2026 (Act 1170) and the directives of the Director of Legal Education and the Ghana School of Law, the programme is structured to strengthen graduates' legal knowledge while developing the analytical, research, and practical skills required for professional legal training.

The programme covers the five prescribed Pre-Bar course modules, Company Law, Commercial Law, Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), Family Law, and Interpretation of Deeds and Statutes, with each course delivered over three contact hours per week. Approved elective courses will also be offered where applicable. Classes commence in September 2026 and run for one academic year.

Applications are open to Lancaster University Ghana LLB Class of 2026 graduates, Lancaster University Ghana LLB alumni and LLB graduates from any GTEC-accredited institution in Ghana. While delivering exceptional value, we will maintain the standard programme fee for the academic year, set by legislation. As an exclusive benefit, the application fee is fully waived for all Lancaster University Ghana students and alumni.

Students enrolled on the programme will learn from experienced legal academics and practitioners with extensive local and international expertise. They will also benefit from access to LUG's comprehensive legal library and a learning environment that combines Lancaster University's UK Common Law heritage with the realities of Ghana's legal system. In addition, students become part of Lancaster University's global alumni network, offering valuable professional connections throughout their legal careers.

The Pre-Bar Course reflects our commitment to supporting aspiring lawyers as they prepare for the next stage of their professional journey. Eligible applicants are encouraged to apply early to secure a place before the September 2026 intake. For further information or admissions enquiries, prospective students should contact the Lancaster University Ghana Admissions Office

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.