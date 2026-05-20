Landlord allegedly kills tenant over GH¢30 electrcity bill dispute at Medie

Residents of Medie Ketewa, a community in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, have been left in shock following the alleged killing of a tenant by his landlord over a disagreement involving a GH¢30 electricity bill.

The deceased, identified as 37-year-old Opoku Agyemang, was reportedly stabbed to death during an argument with his landlord, Kofi Koranteng, on Tuesday.

According to reports, Opoku, a married man with three children, allegedly owed his landlord GH¢30 in electricity bills.

Sources within the community say the two men were not only in a landlord-tenant relationship but were also close friends and long-time work colleagues, making the incident even more shocking to residents.

Eyewitnesses said it remains unclear what exactly triggered the heated confrontation over the unpaid bill.

An eyewitness, Enoch Idan Danquah, said the landlord was unhappy with the way Opoku handled payment of the electricity bills and invited him into his room to discuss the matter.

However, the discussion reportedly turned violent after the landlord allegedly pulled out a machete and stabbed Opoku multiple times.

The suspect, identified as 50-year-old Kofi Koranteng, who is said to have five children, reportedly fled the scene after the incident.

The matter has since been reported to the police, while officers from the Kotoku Police Command have conveyed the body to the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

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