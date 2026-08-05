Lawyers for Sammy Gyamfi deny claims linking him to alleged GH¢200m GoldBod scandal

Lawyers for lawyer and politician Sammy Gyamfi have dismissed as "false, fabricated and malicious" allegations linking him to an alleged GH¢200 million financial impropriety involving the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), insisting their client has never known or worked with an individual identified as Dominic Bonsu.

In a legal notice issued on Wednesday, August 5, the solicitors demanded an immediate halt to the publication and circulation of the allegations, which have been shared on traditional and social media platforms.

The claims allege that Mr Bonsu was or is Mr Gyamfi's personal bodyguard and that he absconded with GH¢200 million belonging to GoldBod.

The lawyers categorically rejected the allegations, describing them as "false, malicious, reckless and devoid of any factual or legal basis."

"We issue this Legal Notice in our capacity as Solicitors for Hon. Sammy Gyamfi Esq., and pursuant to his express instructions," the notice stated.

The legal team said Mr Gyamfi has never had any personal, professional or business relationship with Mr Bonsu.

"For the avoidance of doubt: Hon. Sammy Gyamfi, Esq. has never met, known, engaged or maintained any personal or professional relationship whatsoever with Mr Dominic Bonsu."

The lawyers further stressed that Mr Bonsu has never worked for Mr Gyamfi in any capacity.

"Mr Dominic Bonsu has never served as the bodyguard, personal security officer, employee, agent, representative, or associate of our Client."

They also dismissed claims that Mr Bonsu absconded with GH¢200 million belonging to the Ghana Gold Board, describing the allegation as entirely fabricated.

"The allegation that Mr Dominic Bonsu absconded with GH¢200 million belonging to the Ghana Gold Board is false, fabricated, malicious, and wholly without factual or legal foundation."

According to the solicitors, neither Mr Gyamfi nor the Ghana Gold Board entrusted, transferred or paid GH¢200 million, or any other public funds, to Mr Bonsu.

The legal representatives warned that any publication suggesting Mr Gyamfi authorised, facilitated, participated in, condoned or benefited from any alleged financial impropriety would be defamatory and actionable.

"Any publication suggesting that our Client authorised, facilitated, participated in, condoned, or benefited from any alleged financial impropriety is false, defamatory and actionable at law."

The lawyers also addressed claims that a company linked to Mr Bonsu had dealings with GoldBod, stating that even if Dominic Bonsu Ventures held a licence from or was regulated by the Board, that would not establish any personal or professional relationship between Mr Bonsu and Mr Gyamfi.

"The mere fact, if any, that Dominic Bonsu Ventures held a licence issued by, or was regulated by, the Ghana Gold Board neither establishes nor can lawfully be construed as establishing any personal, professional, or business relationship between Mr Dominic Bonsu and our Client."

The legal notice directed all individuals, media organisations and online platforms to immediately cease publishing or republishing the allegations.

It warned that each fresh publication or republication would constitute a separate actionable wrong, potentially exposing publishers, broadcasters, editors and other persons involved in disseminating the claims to legal liability.

The solicitors also stated that attributing the allegations to third parties or relying on information circulating on social media would not constitute a defence in any defamation action.

Mr Gyamfi's lawyers said they have been instructed to commence civil proceedings against any individual or organisation that continues to publish or circulate the allegations.

They indicated that the remedies being sought could include general, aggravated and exemplary damages, injunctive relief, legal costs and any other relief available under Ghanaian law.

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