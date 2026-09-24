Let Raymond Archer come and arrest me – Baffour Awuah dares EOCO ahead of court today

Vice Chair of Parliament's Subsidiary Legislation Committee, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah

Manhyia South MP and lawyer Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah says he will appear in court today despite being declared wanted by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

The MP said he would not be intimidated by the threat of arrest.

“My brother, I am going to court. I will never be intimidated,” he told Joy News’ PM Express on Wednesday.

He said his training as a lawyer required him to be bold and courageous, particularly when representing vulnerable clients.

“If a client can speak for him or herself, the client will never hire a lawyer. And so if you are a lawyer and you’re a coward, then you are not worth your training as a lawyer.”

Baffour Awuah said he was prepared to face EOCO when he goes to court.

“And so tomorrow I’m going to court. Raymond should arrest me. My brother, I am ready. He has power. He thinks that he can abuse the power today. It is okay.”

He accused EOCO boss Raymond Archer of abusing state power after the lawyer intervened in the case involving his client, Salomey Bafoo.

He said his actions were aimed at protecting a poor woman whose fundamental human rights, he argued, had been infringed upon by state actors.

“Let the Ghanaian people judge that a certain lawyer, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, came to the rescue of one of us, a poor lady from a village in Techiman Hansua with three children, three minor children, the least of them four years old.”

Baffour Awuah also defended individuals who allegedly helped him avoid what he described as an attempted abduction.

“If people assist me to avoid being abducted, that certainly cannot be unlawful.”

He further accused EOCO of lacking proper legal advice over its actions.

“I think that Raymond needs good legal advice at EOCO. It is obvious that he’s not getting it, and that is why he’s writing these letters. They will not fly.”

The MP also alleged that an EOCO official assaulted his colleague, Afuaqua, during the incident.

He said Afuaqua’s eye was bruised and that they had advised him to lodge a formal complaint.

Baffour Awuah said the controversy would not stop him from defending his client.

“It is obvious that everybody in this country accepts that what Raymond has done is unlawful.”

“With all humility, when I am defending a poor person, I do it wholeheartedly. And so this is not going to cow me until I see my client out. It won’t cow me to submission.”

The MP also said he remained confident despite the circumstances.

“I dwell in the shadows of the Almighty.”

He added: “I’m clear in my mind that I’m secured and fortified by the Most High God. Nothing, nobody will prevail against me so long as, particularly, I’m fighting for the poor.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.