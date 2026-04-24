Obituary

Mad. Florence Dugbanorkuor Sappor, aka Sister Korkor

  24 April 2026 8:41pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Nomo Narhbie Sappor, Chief of Elavenyo; Torgbui Dzisam V, Dufia of Aborlo / Nolopi; Torgbui Aklasu IV, of Aborlove; Torgbui Solaga II of Aborlove; Nene Isaac Tetteh Sappor, Head of Sappor family; Nomo Odehe Yiboi Agbloe, Head of Agbloe family; Lt. Col. Hendrie Lolo Toppar (Rtd); Mad. Beatrice Afi Senyo, The Rev. Minister, Assemblies of God Church (JCCC) Broadcasting - Kasoa; The Sappor, Agbloe, Agbenu, Toppar, Nadoh and allied families regret to announce the death of their beloved daughter.

Mad. Florence Dugbanorkuor Sappor, aka Sister Korkor

Aged: 70

Whose sad event occurred at Ridge Hospital on Monday, 30th March 2026.

Burial & Funeral Arrangements

There will be no wakekeeping.

Burial Service: Friday, 1st May 2026 at 7 am

Venue: Assemblies of God Church (JCCC) Broadcasting – Kasoa

Interment: Private Burial

Attire: Black & White

Memorial & Thanksgiving Service: Sunday, 3rd May 2026 at Assemblies of God Church (JCCC), Broadcasting – Kasoa

Family

Children: Mad. Benedicta Nadoh

Grandchildren: Regina Abban, Benedicta Nadoh, and Faith Appau

Great Grandchildren: Whyalla Esinam Nadoh; Gil Amewuga Nadoh

Nieces: Mad. Elsie Dey; Mad. Rose Anane

Cousins: Mad. Patricia Mensah; Mr Marc Robertson; Mad. Bernice & Happy Nyadroh & siblings

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:  
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group