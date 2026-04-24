Nomo Narhbie Sappor, Chief of Elavenyo; Torgbui Dzisam V, Dufia of Aborlo / Nolopi; Torgbui Aklasu IV, of Aborlove; Torgbui Solaga II of Aborlove; Nene Isaac Tetteh Sappor, Head of Sappor family; Nomo Odehe Yiboi Agbloe, Head of Agbloe family; Lt. Col. Hendrie Lolo Toppar (Rtd); Mad. Beatrice Afi Senyo, The Rev. Minister, Assemblies of God Church (JCCC) Broadcasting - Kasoa; The Sappor, Agbloe, Agbenu, Toppar, Nadoh and allied families regret to announce the death of their beloved daughter.

Mad. Florence Dugbanorkuor Sappor, aka Sister Korkor

Aged: 70

Whose sad event occurred at Ridge Hospital on Monday, 30th March 2026.

Burial & Funeral Arrangements

There will be no wakekeeping.

Burial Service: Friday, 1st May 2026 at 7 am

Venue: Assemblies of God Church (JCCC) Broadcasting – Kasoa

Interment: Private Burial

Attire: Black & White

Memorial & Thanksgiving Service: Sunday, 3rd May 2026 at Assemblies of God Church (JCCC), Broadcasting – Kasoa

Family

Children: Mad. Benedicta Nadoh

Grandchildren: Regina Abban, Benedicta Nadoh, and Faith Appau

Great Grandchildren: Whyalla Esinam Nadoh; Gil Amewuga Nadoh

Nieces: Mad. Elsie Dey; Mad. Rose Anane

Cousins: Mad. Patricia Mensah; Mr Marc Robertson; Mad. Bernice & Happy Nyadroh & siblings

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.