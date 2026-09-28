Mahama administration has delivered turnaround across sectors – GoldBod CEO’s aide

President John Dramani Mahama

Annan Arhin Perry, Personal Assistant to Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi, has praised the performance of the government under President John Dramani Mahama, arguing that the administration has delivered improvements across several sectors of the economy.

In a Facebook post on Monday, September 28, Mr Perry said the changes under the Mahama administration pointed to what he described as effective management of the country and progress towards broader national development.

“Under President John Mahama, every sector of this country has experienced a turnaround, and in certain instances a substantial one,” he wrote.

He said the trend was evident across different areas of national development, suggesting that the changes were contributing to a broader transformation of the economy and public sector.

Mr Perry’s comments come amid recent attention on the performance of state institutions, including GoldBod.

President John Dramani Mahama recently highlighted GoldBod’s improved financial performance, noting that the institution recorded a net profit of about GH¢896.5 million, compared with GH¢178.5 million in 2024.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Tags:

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.