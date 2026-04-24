Malta Guinness powers Women’s Premier League Season finale in Swedru

For the fourth consecutive year, Malta Guinness proudly stood as the official sponsor of the Women’s Premier League, backing the league with the same vim and belief that defines the players on the pitch.

With its nourishing goodness and steady support, Malta Guinness continues to fuel a league built on resilience, passion, and possibility, empowering women’s football and inspiring fans across the country.

That spirit of empowerment was evident on Sunday, 19th April 2026, as thousands gathered at the Swedru Sports Stadium to witness yet another thrilling league finale. The stands were packed with students, families, and football lovers, both men and women, all showing up to support a sport that continues to win hearts nationwide. From the crowd chants, it was clear the stakes were high.

The stadium came alive as two of Ghana’s most renowned women’s football clubs, Ampem Darkoa Ladies and Hasaacas Ladies, stepped onto the pitch with the trophy on the line. From the first whistle at 2:30 PM, the atmosphere buzzed with excitement, anticipation, and unwavering support for the beautiful game.

Both teams stepped onto the pitch determined to secure victory, but it was the Hasaacas Ladies who made the early breakthrough. Showing confidence and attacking intent, they struck first with a well-taken goal in the 8th minute, setting the tone for an intense contest.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies responded with resilience, growing into the game and pushing forward in search of an equalizer. Their persistence paid off in the second half when they leveled the score, reigniting the momentum and energizing their supporters.

The match continued at a high tempo, with both sides battling fiercely across the pitch. In the 60th minute, Ampem Darkoa Ladies completed the turnaround, finding the net again to take the lead. From that moment, every tackle and pass carried added urgency as both teams fought hard until the final whistle in a thrilling encounter shaped by determination, tactical discipline, and moments of quality.

During the event, Frank Foli, Brand Manager for Non-Alcoholic Beverages at Castel Afrique, addressed fans, players, and stakeholders.

He applauded the teams for their dedication throughout the season and emphasized Malta Guinness’ continued commitment to supporting women’s football.

In his remarks, he highlighted how the league continues to inspire young girls across the country, proving that with determination, teamwork, and the right support, women’s football in Ghana will keep reaching new heights. Through its partnership with the Women’s Premier League, Malta Guinness continues to champion gender equality, confidence, strength, and excellence both on and off the pitch. The brand’s consistent support has helped elevate visibility for the women’s game and provided a platform for players to shine.

And when the final whistle finally blew, it released everything, relief, pride, exhaustion, and pure joy. A hard-fought contest ended with Ampem Darkoa Ladies emerging victorious with a 2–1 win over Hasaacas Ladies, officially crowning them champions of the WPL Season 4.

Beyond the scoreline, one message rang loud and clear: women’s football in Ghana is alive, supported, and moving forward with energy, purpose, and unity.

Because at the heart of it all, through every pass, every goal, every season we move with the Malta Guinness Vim fuelling it.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.