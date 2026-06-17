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Okusie Akyem Foli VI, Chief of Amedzofe, Okusie Debrah Doh X, Mankrado of Amedzofe, Onetsie Osawa Gadzeti Asantesue IV, Queen Mother of Amedzofe, Onetsie Dokua II, Queen Mother of Odopome Clan, Amedzofe, Tsiami Osiakorni Frank, Axortoe S.K. Dedume, Head of Clan and Head of Dedume Family, Mr. Charles Tokpo, Head of Tokpo Family, Elikem Robert Ameh (Okusieka/Assemblyman), Okatsie W.W. Dedume, Mr. Dan Tokpo, Head of Tokpo Family – Amedzofe, Innocent Megbenu, Head of Gadzeti Opoku Family, Christian Adedeme, Head of Adedeme/Azamede Family (Vitor), Simon Adedeme (Amedila), Joyce Osiakoni (Vinor), Madam Ayiboe Adedeme, Okatsie Jonathan Doe, Head of Ameh Family, Okatsie Felix Kwabena Trornu Kumatse, Head of Kumatse Family, Okatsie Agro-Hotsoname and allied families of Gbadzeme, Mahunu –Gbagbo and allied families of Vane, Dorgu Adanusa and allied families of Biakpa, Johnson Gatro Kuma, Head of Takpo Gatro Family of Peki-Tsame, Emmanuel Takpo and siblings, Mary Amewoe Takpo, Agnes Takpo, Victoria Takpo and sisters, Richard Adjah Tettey – The District Rector and members of the New Apostolic Church – Dangme District, and the entire Adedeme-Azamede Families deeply regret to announce the sudden death of their beloved daughter, mother and sister.
MARY AKOSUA TAKPO
Age: 80 Years
Sad Event Occurred On: 28th April 2026 at Shai Osudoku Government Hospital
Funeral Arrangements
Friday, 3rd July 2026: The body will be conveyed from the morgue to her residence at Dodowa.
There will be no wakekeeping.
Saturday, 4th July 2026, Lying in state at her residence at Dodowa.
Burial Service: At her residence, Dodowa, at 9:00 a.m.
Interment: Follows immediately after the Burial Service.
Final funeral rites follow immediately at her residence.
Sunday, 5th July 2026. Thanksgiving Service at the New Apostolic Church, Dodowa.
Children: Mawuli Takpo, Dzigbodi Takpo
Siblings: Dorothy Adedeme, Patience Adedeme, George Adedeme, Ben Adedeme, Akpene Adedeme
Nephews and Nieces: Evelyn Datsa, Sylvanus Datsa, Cornellius Datsa, Mercy Datsa, Bertha Datsa, Desmond Adedeme. Prince Adedeme, Kafui Attiegah, Etor Attiegah, Nancy Attiegah, Margaret Attiegah, Bridget Attiegah, P. Attiegah, Owusudze Vida, Martin Owusudze, Emefa Gawu, Perfect Gawu, Christiana Adedeme, Linda Adedeme, Dennis Kwao, Maud Kwao, Melody Fafa Adedeme, Maxwel Kofi Adedeme, Precious Adedeme, Patience Adedeme, Shallot Adedeme and Kwasi Stanley Adedeme
Grandchildren: 5
Great-Grandchildren: 3
Chief Mourners
Samuel Adedeme, brothers and sisters. Maxwell Kudjo Azamede, brothers and sisters. Richard Adedeme, brothers and sisters. Alfred Adedeme, brothers and sisters. Wisdom Adedeme, brothers and sisters. Noble Adedeme, brothers and sisters. Felix Adedeme, brothers and sisters. Edem Awumah, brothers and sisters.
ALL FRIENDS AND SYMPATHISERS ARE CORDIALLY INVITED.
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