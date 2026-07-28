Medical Herbalists must lead with evidence-based healthcare revolution – GAMH president

The President of the Ghana Association of Medical Herbalists (GAMH), Dr M.H. Sandra Ashong, has urged practitioners to embrace innovation, research and evidence-based approaches to strengthen the future of herbal medicine in Ghana.

She said the growth of the profession depends on the ability of medical herbalists to generate credible evidence, apply scientific knowledge and maintain high standards of practice.

Dr Ashong made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Annual General Conference of the Association held at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

She described the conference as more than an annual gathering, saying it provides an important platform for reflection, evaluation and setting the direction for the profession.

“Ladies and gentlemen, it is with great pleasure that I welcome you to the 2026 Annual General Conference. This year’s conference is being held at the community, strengthening evidence-based practices for providing health and sustainable development, the role of empirical evidence,” she stated.

Dr Ashong said medical herbalists occupy a unique position within Ghana’s healthcare system because they operate at the meeting point between traditional knowledge and modern scientific practice.

“As medical herbalists, we stand at a unique intersection of traditional medical knowledge and modern scientific practices. Our responsibilities extend beyond the medical, social, and human.

"We are called upon to contribute to research, innovation, health promotion, health development, the advancement of sustainable health care solutions,” she said.

She noted that practitioners have over the years contributed to healthcare delivery through patient care, research, public health interventions and collaboration with other health professionals.

The conference, held under the theme, “Strengthening Evidence-Based Practice for Global Health and Sustainable Development: The Role of the Medical Herbalist,” is aimed at promoting scientific rigour within the profession.

Dr Ashong said the changing healthcare environment requires practitioners to go beyond traditional approaches.

“In an increasingly complex and interconnected world, our responsibilities extend beyond the medical, social and human way. The future of our population will depend on our ability to generate and utilize innovation, strengthen and satisfy partnerships, and uphold the highest standards of professional practice.”

She encouraged participants to use the conference to share knowledge, address emerging challenges and strengthen the collective voice of medical herbalists.

“As we engage in the scientific sessions, panel discussions, networking activities, and our Annual General Meeting, I encourage all participants to contribute actively and seize the opportunity to learn from one another,” she said.

Dr Ashong also called for greater recognition and integration of herbal medicine into national and global health systems.

She expressed appreciation to speakers, the Local Organising Committee and stakeholders whose efforts contributed to the success of the conference.

“On behalf of the National Executive Council of Ghana, I express my sincere appreciation to our speakers and the local organising committee for their dedication to us. I wish you a productive conference,” she concluded.

The 2026 Annual General Conference also coincides with the 25th anniversary of the KNUST Department of Herbal Medicine.

The event highlights the growing role of medical herbalists in supporting Ghana’s healthcare goals, including the pursuit of Universal Health Coverage and the Sustainable Development Goals.

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