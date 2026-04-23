Methodist Church accounts for all tithes -Presiding Bishop

The Presiding Bishop of The Methodist Church Ghana, Most Rev Prof Johnson Kwabena Asamoah-Gyadu, has reaffirmed that the Church maintains strict accountability for all financial resources it receives from members.

He stated that the Church operates a transparent system in which offerings and tithes are accounted for regularly, including weekly disclosures to congregants.

The Presiding Bishop was responding to two issues that gained traction on social media during the week — a viral video involving a member questioning a minister on tithing, and concerns over a renovation project undertaken by the Koforidua Diocese at a Central Hospital ward, which reportedly did not receive the expected attention.

Reacting to the developments, he said, “anybody who is smart and asking the Methodist Church how we use tithes should have put the two stories together”.

He stressed that the Church’s governance structure ensures accountability at every level, describing it as one of the most organised religious institutions in the country.

“The Methodist Church is one of the most structured churches in this country. Decisions are made at the Leaders' Meeting.

"They are moved on to the Quarterly Meeting. They are moved on to the Synods and then the Conference decides. So it can never be true that we receive resources in the church and we don't account for it”, he said.

The Presiding Bishop made the remarks during his address at the opening of the 65th Annual Synod of the Accra Diocese, held on April 23 at the Rev J.E. Allotey-Pappoe Memorial Methodist Church in Accra New Town.

The Synod, held on the theme “Walking in the Word: Equipped for every good work,” serves as the highest decision-making body of the Church at the diocesan level.

It provides an opportunity for members to review activities over the past year, deepen spiritual reflection, and plan for future growth.

He urged members to respect and utilise the Church’s structures effectively, while also encouraging the identification and nurturing of young people who show interest in ministry.

The Methodist Bishop of Accra, Right Rev Dr Samuel Nii Nmai Ollennu, used the platform to call for greater attention to the welfare of the boy-child, particularly in addressing social challenges such as drug abuse.

“The boys are pushing trucks. Most of those involved in drug abuse are boys. My worry is that the girl-child will grow up and won't get a good boy-child to marry. So, let us bring some equality and equity so that when we have STEM for the girl-child, we have STEM for the boy-child as well,” he said.

His address also touched on issues including the Church’s spiritual growth, achievements, and infrastructural challenges within the education sector.

The Lay Chairman of the Accra Diocese, Henrietta Atta Angmor, assured members that concerns raised during the Synod would be addressed during its deliberative sessions.

The event was attended by key figures of the Church, including the Lay President, Kwasi Attah-Antwi, the Synod Secretary, Very Rev Doris Saah, as well as past bishops, former lay leaders and representatives from across the diocese.

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