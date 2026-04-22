Methodist Church Ghana extends love to member after viral tithing dispute

Audio By Carbonatix
The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, Ghana, Most Rev. Kwabena Asamoah-Gyadu, has addressed the fallout from a viral video involving a heated exchange between a church member and a minister over the practice of tithing.
The Bishop clarified that while the footage has recently gained significant social media traction, it is an “old story” and not a reflection of a current dispute.
Opening his message with a reflection on Scripture, the Presiding Bishop cited John 9:39: “I came into this world for judgment, so that those who do not see may see and those who do see may become blind.”
The Bishop noted that these words were originally Jesus’ response to the hypercritical stance the Pharisees took after the healing of a blind man. He used the passage to provide context for the Church’s stance on judgment versus compassion.
The Church leadership expressed gratitude for how both parties handled the aftermath of the incident. Specifically, the Bishop highlighted:
The Minister’s Restraint: Commending the maturity shown by the minister in “not continuing the exchanges.”
The Member’s Contrition: Expressing gratitude to the female member for her subsequent apology.
Acknowledging that the member in question is currently “hurting by the public attacks” following the video’s viral resurgence, Most Rev. Prof. Asamoah-Gyadu offered a direct message of solidarity.
“Mama, our love for you is unconditional. It is the gracious forgiveness of Jesus that keeps us all. Blessings.”
The statement emphasises the Methodist Church’s commitment to internal healing and protecting its members from public ridicule, reaffirming that the matter has been resolved through the “appropriate agents” of the Church with love and compassion.
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