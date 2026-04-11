Methodist Church hails Mfantsipim@150; calls for “fresh consecration” to excellence

The Methodist Church Ghana has described the 150-year journey of Mfantsipim School as a profound testament to divine grace, likening the institution’s growth to the biblical mustard seed that has grown to provide shade for leaders across the world.

The goodwill message was delivered on behalf of the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church during the Grand Launch of Mfantsipim @ 150 held in Accra on Saturday, 11th April 2026.

The event, attended by high-ranking officials including Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, marked the official countdown to the sesquicentennial anniversary of Ghana’s first secondary school.

The Church, which founded the school in 1876 in Cape Coast, noted that the milestone is not merely a matter of institutional pride but a visible indication of faith. The representative emphasised that the development of secondary education in Ghana remains inextricably linked to the "goodness and mercy" of God.

“It is like the proverbial mustard seed, the proverb of our Lord Jesus himself. A tiny seed sown in faith grows to become a huge tree providing shade for thousands of birds,” the message noted, reflecting on the school's humble beginnings compared to its current global stature.

In a direct quote from the Presiding Bishop, the Church challenged the "Mfantsipim fraternity", including students, staff, and the Mfantsipim Old Boys Association (MOBA), to look beyond the celebrations of the past and focus on the responsibilities of the future.

“My prayer is that this 150th anniversary will not merely be a commemoration of past glory but a fresh consecration to greater excellence and service for generations yet unborn,” the Presiding Bishop stated.

The launch served as a platform to renew the historic partnership between the Church and the school. The Methodist Church assured the fraternity of its "continued prayers and partnership" as the institution enters its next century and a half of service.

The Bishop’s message concluded with a blessing for the institution's global impact: “May the God who planted this great seed in 1876 continue to cause it to flourish, bearing fruit in Ghana, Africa, and the world.”

The Grand Launch on April 11 serves as the official opening of the 150th-anniversary calendar, leading up to the main celebration in 2026.

Established by the Methodist Church in 1876 as the "Wesleyan High School", Mfantsipim was the first secondary school to be founded in the Gold Coast.

Over the last 15 decades, it has produced a UN Secretary-General, several Vice Presidents of Ghana, and countless pioneers in science, law, and the arts, earning its reputation as the "School of the Nation".

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