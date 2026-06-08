Mahama lays wreath at Brest Hero Fortress, honours WWII fallen

President John Dramani Mahama on Sunday, June 7, has laid a wreath at the Brest Hero Fortress Memorial Complex in Belarus, paying tribute to the soldiers and civilians who resisted the Nazi invasion of 1941.

The memorial, located in the city of Brest near the Polish border, is one of Belarus' most significant Second World War landmarks. It was among the first targets of Nazi Germany on 22nd June 1941, shortly after the invasion of the former Soviet Union began.

President Mahama was accompanied by Ghana's Ambassador to Russia, Dr Steem Jehu-Appiah, Special Aide and Advisor Joyce Bawah Mogtari, officials from the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and representatives of Ghana's mission in Moscow.

During a guided tour of the historic site, Brest Governor Piotr Alexsandrovich briefed the President on the fortress' significance, describing it as a sacred national symbol and one of the country's most visited destinations. He disclosed that the site recorded more than 120,000 visitors in 2025.

Reflecting on the visit, President Mahama, a trained historian, said it was a privilege to witness first-hand the bravery and resilience of the Belarusian people.

He noted that the courage demonstrated by the defenders of Brest had become a defining feature of Belarus' modern development and industrialisation.

The President recounted how Soviet soldiers and their allies mounted a fierce defence for weeks despite severe shortages of ammunition, food and water, holding their positions until the area was eventually liberated.

The fortress still preserves bomb-damaged barracks, gates and a church in their wartime condition, alongside weapons, letters and personal belongings of the defenders. It has become an enduring symbol of resistance and sacrifice during the war.

Following the tour, President Mahama attended a luncheon hosted in his honour, where he described the warm reception as evidence of the growing friendship between Ghana and Belarus.

"The heroism of the people of Brest is well documented in history," Mr Mahama said. "Brest has demonstrated that it is not only about history; it is about production, development, industrialisation and culture. It is about everything that makes human life better."

The President expressed hope that the visit would strengthen cooperation between the two countries, particularly in agriculture, mining and manufacturing.

He also invited Belarusian investors to explore opportunities in Ghana, saying he was confident that the relationship between the two nations would continue to deepen.

President Mahama is in Belarus as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and explore areas of economic cooperation between the two countries.

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