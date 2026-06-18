Mine pit tragedy: Bosome Freho Assembly orders owner’s arrest after woman, child die

The Bosome Freho District Assembly in the Ashanti region has ordered the arrest of the owner of an abandoned mine pit that caused the death of a woman and her child, highlighting the ongoing concerns surrounding the Mine pit tragedy.

The woman, with her child strapped to her back, is said to have slipped into an abandoned mine pit in her attempt to draw water for cooking, a heartbreaking incident that adds to the narrative of the Mine pit tragedy.

District Chief Executive, Charles Appiah Kubi, says the owner of the mining site failed to reclaim the pit after illegal mining operations, an issue that has led to multiple incidents contributing to the Mine pit tragedy.

The Bosome Freho District is one of the deprived districts in the Ashanti Region. It's also home to hundreds of uncovered mining pits.

Water-filled trenches riddled in farmlands reveal traces of irresponsible mining operations. The bodies of a middle-aged woman and her child were found in an abandoned pit at Bobriase in the district.

District Chief Executive Charles Appiah Kubi is worried that the abandoned pits have become death traps for residents in the district, as he revealed efforts to arrest the owner of the pit.

“When I look at Bosome Freho, it's been almost a year since I've been District Chief Executive. And I came across so many abandoned pits in Bosome Freho.

"And some people have lost their lives. At least I could mention maybe two or three people who have lost their lives through these abandoned pits(in recent times),” he said.

“In recent times, even last week, a lady fell into one of the abandoned pits, of which the intent was that he wanted to go and fetch water to cook, and it was rather unfortunate.

"It was raining, and then the place was so sleepy, and he fell into the pit, including her young child, and the two of them lost their life.

"So, the case has been reported to the police command, of which the one who did that is now trying to avoid arrest. So that we make sure proper work will also be carried out within their district, and also serve as a deterrent to others.”

Meanwhile, Mr Appiah Kubi revealed the assembly is taking inventory of all abandoned pits. This, he says, will help the assembly trace their respective owners for necessary action.

“As I speak, we have instructed my NADMO Director in the district to go round to the various sites, for the abandoned pits, for us to identify those people who mined that place, for them to be traced, and if possible, arrest, and maybe take them to court.

"Yeah. So that is the initiative that the DCE and the police command have taken to restore those abandoned pits within Bosome Freho here.”

The Bosome Freho District has signed up for a reclamation program under the auspices of the Lands Ministry, National Security, and the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council.

Under this new reclamation scheme, small-scale miners operating in the area voluntarily agreed to reclaim all mined-out lands at no cost to the assembly.

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