Minority demands disclosure of prison facility holding Sedina Tamakloe

The Minority group in Parliament is demanding that the government disclose the exact prison facility where former Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu, is being held following her extradition to Ghana.

The call follows comments by the Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, who said that Madam Tamakloe-Attionu was in prison custody and serving her sentence under the supervision of the Ghana Prisons Service.

Her return to Ghana follows a lengthy extradition process initiated after she failed to return to the country following a medical trip to the United States.

Reacting to the government's position, the Member of Parliament for Effia, Isaac Boamah-Nyarko, described the information released so far as inadequate and inconsistent with the principles of transparency and accountability.

He argued that the public deserved full details regarding where Madam Tamakloe-Attionu was received upon her arrival, the facility to which she was transferred, and whether she had commenced serving the sentence imposed by the court.

"Government communication on Sedina is a very terse one. We are having an accountable democracy where you expect government to provide full details in terms of where she was received and where she has been sent to, exactly who received her, and then the details as to whether she's in there to serve the full sentence as we have her convicted by a court of competent jurisdiction," he said.

Read Also: Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu in prison custody, not under house arrest – Kwakye Ofosu

Mr Boamah-Nyarko maintained that merely indicating that the former MASLOC CEO was under prison custody did not sufficiently address public concerns.

"It is not adequate for a government spokesperson to say that she is in prison custody; you can be under the care of prisons and still be in one home or the other. You can be in the hospital and still be under the care of the prison service," he stated.

The Effia MP said the minority was seeking definitive information from the government on Madam Tamakloe-Attionu's current status.

"We want definitive information from the Minister for Government Communications. Exactly what is the status of Sedina in terms of her arrival in Ghana in prison custody?" he said.

According to him, greater transparency would help dispel speculation and reassure the public that the court's ruling was being fully enforced.

"If they provide us with the exact details, then Ghanaians would have the opportunity to understand that she's in to serve the full term of her conviction. If the government had given us all the information, we wouldn't be in this state of speculation," he said.

Mr Boamah-Nyarko further questioned why authorities had not been more forthcoming with information concerning her detention arrangements since her extradition.

"If she has indeed been taken there, why is the information not coming from the government? We expect the government to be candid with its people. They should give us full details of her whereabouts," he added.

He noted that the case had attracted significant public attention and stressed the need for consistency in the application of the law regardless of political affiliation.

"We expect that the government will come out clearly. We are dissatisfied with the information that has been put out there, and we expect the government ministry to do the needful with regard to that," he said.

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