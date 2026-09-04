MMDCEs charged to ensure Landing Beach Committees do not sell premix fuel beyond approved prices

Emelia Arthur is the Minister for Fisheries (L) with Ebow Mensah (R), Administrator of National Premix Secretariat.

The Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Emelia Arthur, has directed Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives to clamp down on Landing Beach Committees selling premix fuel above the government-approved price.

The directive follows reports received by the National Premix Fuel Secretariat that some Landing Beach Committees are charging fisherfolk more than the approved price.

In a letter signed by the Administrator of the Secretariat, Ebow Mensah, the Ministry warned that offenders could face up to two years in prison, a penalty of 2,000 penalty units, or both.

“The Secretariat has received reports of instances where premix fuel is being sold to fisherfolk above the government-approved price,” Mr Mensah stated.

He described the reported overpricing as a serious concern because premix fuel is subsidised with public funds to support fishing communities and sustain artisanal fishing.

“The situation is of serious concern to management, particularly as premix fuel is a subsidised public resource intended to support fishing communities and promote the sustainability of artisanal fishing activities,” he said.

The government-approved price, effective September 1, is GH¢5.51 per litre and GH¢24.80 per gallon.

Under the approved schedule, 80 gallons will cost GH¢1,984, while 70 gallons will sell for GH¢1,736. The approved price for 50 gallons is GH¢1,240, while a yellow gallon will cost GH¢174.

The Ministry and the Secretariat have warned LBCs against imposing additional charges, hoarding the product, diverting supplies or reselling premix fuel at higher prices.

Citing Regulation 28(b) of the National Premix Fuel Committee Regulations, 2016 (L.I. 2233), Mr Mensah said selling premix fuel above the approved price constituted an offence.

“The Secretariat wishes to emphasise that Regulation 28(b) of the National Premix Fuel Committee Regulations, 2016 (L.I. 2233) expressly provides that a person who sells premix fuel above the government-approved price commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to an administrative penalty of two thousand penalty units, imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years, or both,” he stated.

The warning places direct responsibility on MMDCEs to prevent the exploitation of fisherfolk within their jurisdictions. They are expected to exercise active oversight over LBCs and ensure that the subsidised product reaches its intended beneficiaries at the approved price.

Mr Mensah said responsibility for enforcing the approved prices could not be left to the LBCs alone.

“The responsibility for ensuring compliance with the approved pricing regime cannot rest solely with the LBCs. The active involvement and oversight of the respective Assemblies are essential to safeguarding the integrity of the premix fuel distribution system and ensuring that the intended beneficiaries are protected from exploitation,” he said.

The Secretariat directed MMDCEs to ensure that all LBCs sell premix fuel at the prevailing approved price and display the price prominently at every sale point.

The display is intended to help fisherfolk identify and report LBCs that impose illegal charges.

“No additional or unauthorised charges are to be imposed on fisherfolk in connection with the sale of premix fuel,” the Secretariat directed.

Assembly representatives serving on LBCs have also been instructed to perform their oversight duties and report suspected breaches to the appropriate authorities.

MMDCEs must promptly refer all reported or suspected cases of overpricing to the National Premix Fuel Secretariat for investigation and action.

The Secretariat said it would conduct routine monitoring and unannounced inspections at premix fuel sale points across the country.

“Any person found selling premix fuel above the government-approved price will be dealt with in accordance with L.I. 2233 and other applicable laws and directives,” Mr Mensah warned.

The approved prices will also be broadcast on radio stations and through community information centres across the country. They will be shared widely on social media platforms to ensure that fishers, canoe owners, fish processors and other industry stakeholders know the exact prices.

Any future adjustment in the price of premix fuel will be officially communicated to fishers and industry stakeholders. Until such an announcement is made, LBCs are required to continue selling at the prevailing approved price.

The directive signals a wider government effort to hold local officials and LBC executives accountable for the management of subsidised premix fuel.

Mr Mensah said the cooperation of the assemblies would help promote “transparency, accountability and equitable access to premix fuel for the benefit of Ghana’s fishing communities.”

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