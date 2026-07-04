MoMo vendor recovers GH¢140,000 after fatally shooting armed robber in Lashibi attack

A mobile money (MoMo) vendor who came under attack by two armed robbers at Lashibi in the Greater Accra Region managed to recover the entire GH¢140,000 stolen from him after fatally shooting one of the suspects during an exchange of gunfire.

The incident occurred on Friday, July 3, 2026, when the assailants, travelling on a motorbike, intercepted the vendor's vehicle in what police believe was a carefully planned robbery.

According to the Accra Regional Police Command, the attackers opened fire on the vehicle, damaging its rear tyre and windscreen before making away with a bag containing the cash.

However, the robbery took a different turn when the vendor responded with gunfire as the suspects attempted to escape.

In a statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs of the Accra Regional Police Command, Chief Superintendent Juliana Obeng, the police said the vendor's response proved decisive.

The statement said the vendor returned fire as the suspects attempted to flee, killing one of them at the scene.

The second suspect managed to escape but abandoned the stolen money while fleeing. Police later recovered the entire GH¢140,000 intact. The vendor escaped the attack unhurt.

Investigators who searched the body of the deceased suspect recovered a cache of weapons, ammunition and other items believed to be linked to the robbery.

According to the police, the exhibits included an AK-47 rifle, two magazines loaded with 55 rounds of live ammunition, an additional 11 rounds of ammunition, GH¢3,000 in cash, a Samsung mobile phone, and an identification card bearing the name Innocent Elemuwa Akachukeu, aged 46.

Crime scene investigators also retrieved five AK-47 shell casings and two pistol shell casings from the area.

The body of the deceased suspect has been conveyed to the Police Hospital mortuary, where it will undergo preservation, identification and autopsy.

The Accra Regional Police Command said it has assumed full responsibility for investigations and has launched a manhunt for the second suspect, who remains at large.

The police have appealed to members of the public to volunteer any information that could lead to the arrest of the fugitive.

They urged anyone with relevant information to report to the nearest police station or contact the police through the emergency numbers 18555 or 191.

The latest incident highlights the growing security risks confronting mobile money operators, who continue to be targeted by armed criminals because of the large sums of cash they often handle in the course of their work.

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