IN LOVING MEMORY

The Omaboe, Kusi and Allied Families announce with deep sorrow the passing of their beloved

MR. OKO NORTEI OMABOE

8TH JANUARY 1963 – 13TH APRIL, 2026

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS

Burial: Private

Remembrance Day: Saturday, 16th May, 2026

Remembrance Service: 9 am – 12noon

Celebration of Life: 1 pm – 4 pm

Venue: The Bethel, Amanokrom, Akuapem

Attire: Black and White

Wife: Mrs Romana Omaboe

Children: Emmanuel Noi Omaboe II and Georgina Shormeh Omaboe

All Friends and sympathisers are cordially invited.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.