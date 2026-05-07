Audio By Carbonatix
IN LOVING MEMORY
The Omaboe, Kusi and Allied Families announce with deep sorrow the passing of their beloved
MR. OKO NORTEI OMABOE
8TH JANUARY 1963 – 13TH APRIL, 2026
FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS
Burial: Private
Remembrance Day: Saturday, 16th May, 2026
Remembrance Service: 9 am – 12noon
Celebration of Life: 1 pm – 4 pm
Venue: The Bethel, Amanokrom, Akuapem
Attire: Black and White
Wife: Mrs Romana Omaboe
Children: Emmanuel Noi Omaboe II and Georgina Shormeh Omaboe
All Friends and sympathisers are cordially invited.
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