Audio By Carbonatix
The family of Mrs Essie Nyamekye Quainoo (Nee Annan) solemnly invites friends and loved ones to celebrate her life and legacy.
Date: Friday, July 31, 2026
File past & pre-burial: 8.00 am – 9.00 am
Burial Mass: 9.00 am
Venue: Christ the King Catholic Church
SwitchBack Road, Accra
Attire: White or Black and White
Final Funeral Rites: There shall be no final funeral rites
Committal: Private Interment
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
-
Miracles GH¢50m bail: Go to court for bail variation if conditions are excessive – James Enu
13 minutes
-
Miracles Aboagye released from EOCO custody amid GH¢55m investigation
22 minutes
-
GRA Commissioner-General urges businesses to support national clean-up exercise
24 minutes
-
Empress Neeta: Why your PR isn’t working overnight – the hard truth every artiste needs to hear
29 minutes
-
Miracles GH¢50m bail: Investigative bodies behaving as if they’re superior to the courts -Suame MP
44 minutes
-
Miracles Aboagye still in EOCO custody as lawyers work to secure GH¢50m bail – Atta Akyea
58 minutes
-
Ghana’s infrastructure scores 2.83 out of 5 as engineers highlight funding and maintenance gaps
1 hour
-
Education Ministry urges police to intensify search for fugitive Bole SHS teacher
1 hour
-
Ghana calls for urgent political finance reforms to protect democracy across Africa
1 hour
-
Lands Minister to address public on sector reforms in Government Accountability Series on Wednesday
2 hours
-
KMA increases sweeper monthly wages from Gh₵250 to Gh₵800
2 hours
-
Bole-Bamboi MP secures funding to complete abandoned hospital staff quarters after 14 years
2 hours
-
Premier Health Insurance donates wheelchairs to Greater Accra Regional Hospital
2 hours
-
Davis Opoku commends EPA, Minerals Commission over implementation of audit recommendations
2 hours
-
Tryton Motors signs 3-year sponsorship deal with Debibi United FC and Jonina Football Academy
2 hours