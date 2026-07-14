The family of Mrs Essie Nyamekye Quainoo (Nee Annan) solemnly invites friends and loved ones to celebrate her life and legacy.

Date: Friday, July 31, 2026

File past & pre-burial: 8.00 am – 9.00 am

Burial Mass: 9.00 am

Venue: Christ the King Catholic Church

SwitchBack Road, Accra

Attire: White or Black and White

Final Funeral Rites: There shall be no final funeral rites

Committal: Private Interment

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.