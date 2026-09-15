MTN Ghana expands DigiFest to drive digital innovation and skills development

Audio By Carbonatix
MTN Ghana has launched the second edition of its DigiFest initiative, bringing together startups, technology companies, academia and other ecosystem players to promote digital innovation and develop solutions for businesses and consumers.
The initiative, which began with a three-day technology fair, will run through October and feature conferences, workshops, masterclasses, focus groups and immersive experiences.
Chief Digital Officer of MTN Ghana, Ibrahim Misto, said the company is seeking to use DigiFest to strengthen collaboration within Ghana’s digital ecosystem and create greater value for customers.
“MTN is orchestrating all these digital innovations around and trying to see how we can add value and benefits to our customers throughout their digital experiences,” he said.
According to Mr Misto, the programme will also focus on building practical skills and creating opportunities for stakeholders to collaborate on digital solutions.
“All of this is towards trying to enhance more practical skills, sharing ideas with customers, colleagues and partners, to all of us trying to co-create the future,” he added.
A major focus of this year’s programme is artificial intelligence, with MTN Ghana partnering the University of Ghana on an AI hackathon to develop solutions using local languages. Mr Misto said the initiative is expected to explore how AI can address challenges in sectors such as agriculture, healthcare and industry.
“We launched a partnership with the University of Ghana and sponsored a hackathon which is the AI hackathon to be able to provide use cases and solutions in local languages,” he said.
He noted that the programme will also provide capacity-building opportunities for SMEs and entrepreneurs.
“We'll be having a lot of masterclasses and capacity-building initiatives, where SMEs and entrepreneurs can tap in to develop skills and build capacities within the ecosystem,” Mr Misto said.
Unlike last year’s one-month programme, DigiFest 2026 will run for almost two months, with additional activities including gaming, UI/UX and AI conferences, culminating in the conclusion of the AI hackathon. Mr Misto said the expanded programme reflects MTN Ghana’s commitment to driving digital transformation through collaboration with partners across the technology ecosystem.
MTN Ghana says the expanded DigiFest programme will help deepen collaboration across the digital ecosystem while equipping businesses, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders with the skills and solutions needed to take advantage of emerging technologies.
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