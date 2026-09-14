Music, football to converge at Music Meets Football Summit 2026 in Lusaka

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The worlds of music and football will converge in Lusaka in October as the Music Meets Football Summit 2026 takes place at Open Window University.
The two-day event, scheduled for October 15 and 16, will bring together stakeholders from football, music, business, media and entertainment for discussions, exhibitions, networking and collaboration.
Day One will feature an exhibition and forum, providing a platform for industry stakeholders to exchange ideas and explore the growing relationship between football, music and business.
The second day will focus on networking activities and exhibitions, with professionals, creatives, brands and other stakeholders expected to connect and explore new opportunities.
The summit is designed to facilitate meaningful conversations and partnerships while celebrating two of Zambia’s most influential and widely enjoyed industries - music and football.
Organisers expect the event to attract football enthusiasts, musicians, creatives, industry professionals, businesses, media practitioners and young people from Zambia and beyond.
The summit also seeks to create opportunities for collaboration across the two industries while highlighting their potential to drive business, creativity and cultural engagement.
Further details on the programme, speakers, partners and participating organisations are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
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