MV Sankofa mystery deepens as Minority demands answers over vessel’s release before drug arrest

The Minority in Parliament is demanding a full-scale independent parliamentary inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the release of the MV Sankofa before the vessel was later arrested in Senegal carrying narcotics.

The demand has been made by the Ranking Member on the Defence and Interior Committee, Rev. Ntim Fordjour, amid concerns over a series of major narcotics trafficking cases linked to Ghana.

According to the Minority, the MV Sankofa affair occurred in July 2025 after the vessel was found sailing under a forged flag.

Rev. Ntim Fordjour said the vessel was liable to a fine of almost GH¢12 million but was released by the Ghana Maritime Authority after paying only a fraction of that amount.

He said this happened without a full inspection of the vessel’s cargo.

The vessel was subsequently arrested days later in Senegal carrying narcotics.

The Minority is demanding answers on “the circumstances surrounding the release of the MV Sankofa, including who authorised the reduced fine and the decision to allow the vessel to sail without full inspection.”

Rev. Ntim Fordjour said the Ghana Maritime Authority has never explained the “irregular discount and release granted to the MV Sankofa.”

The concerns form part of a wider demand by the Minority for an independent parliamentary inquiry into Ghana’s handling of several narcotics-related incidents.

The Minority cited a March 2025 seizure at Pedu Junction in Cape Coast involving more than 3.3 tonnes of cocaine concealed beneath sand.

It also cited a second consignment of an estimated 120 slabs of cocaine intercepted along the Takoradi–Cape Coast highway.

On August 5, 2026, the Tema Regional Police Command seized 866 parcels of suspected cocaine concealed in sacks of gari at a warehouse within the Tema Harbour enclave.

The Minority further pointed to foreign seizures linked to Ghana, including 320kg of methamphetamine seized by Australian customs authorities in June 2026 and nearly 3.9 metric tonnes of cocaine seized by French customs officers at Dunkirk on September 10, 2026.

Rev. Ntim Fordjour said high-profile seizures linked to Ghana under the NDC administration now stand at well over US$1 billion in under two years.

He also questioned the progress of investigations into the local cases, arguing that prosecutions have largely targeted couriers and other peripheral suspects.

The Minority wants sector ministers and heads of relevant agencies summoned before Parliament to account for the seizures, the investigations, and the measures being taken to secure Ghana’s ports, airports, and territorial waters.

“Ghana’s international reputation, and the safety of our young people from the scourge of narcotics, cannot be held hostage to official silence or political convenience,” Rev. Ntim Fordjour said.

“The Minority will not relent until the truth is known and those found responsible are held accountable.”

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