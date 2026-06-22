NACOC arrests three in Volta Region cannabis production and storage raid

Audio By Carbonatix
The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has arrested three suspects during a major operation targeting an alleged cannabis production and storage network in the Volta Region.
The arrests were made during an overnight raid conducted by NACOC's tactical operations team in the communities of Koleonu, Wegbe, and Akplamafu following intelligence gathered on suspected drug-related activities in the area.
According to NACOC, the operation focused on a suspected stash house believed to be used for the cultivation, processing, and distribution of cannabis and hashish oil. The coordinated exercise led to the arrest of three key suspects allegedly linked to the illicit drug trade.
The Commission described the operation as a significant breakthrough in its ongoing efforts to combat narcotics trafficking and dismantle criminal networks involved in the production and distribution of illegal drugs.
NACOC said the raid forms part of a broader strategy aimed at identifying, disrupting, and dismantling drug syndicates operating across the country.
Investigators are expected to use information obtained from the suspects to pursue further leads, identify additional accomplices, and trace supply routes connected to the operation.
The Commission noted that the successful operation highlights its intensified efforts to curb drug trafficking and serves as a warning to individuals engaged in the illicit narcotics trade that law enforcement agencies remain vigilant.
The three suspects are currently in custody, assisting with investigations, and are expected to be prosecuted in accordance with the law.
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