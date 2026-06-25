NACOC links rising campus drug use to “youthful exuberance”

The Deputy Director of the Narcotics Control Commission, Alexander Twum-Barima, has attributed the growing incidence of illicit drug use among young people in Ghana to what he described as "youthful exuberance."

He commented while speaking on efforts to address drug abuse and trafficking among students and young adults, particularly within tertiary institutions and training colleges.

"I think the first problem is youthful exuberance, which is worrying our students. Because it is very difficult to understand why someone who is in the university will decide to set up a stand during school activity time, and what he or she is doing is not giving out books, or flyers, educational related to colleagues, rather he or she decides to sell an infused-cannabis product. So you go to that stand to buy ice cream, and that ice cream you are buying is cannabis infused," he disclosed.

Mr Twum-Barima's comment follows a recent arrest in connection with drug-related offences on campuses, underscoring what he described as a troubling pattern of substance use among students.

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He expressed concern about the increasing normalisation of drug consumption in academic environments, warning that it poses a serious threat to discipline, health and academic performance.

The NACOC Deputy Director further stressed the need for sustained enforcement, education and rehabilitation initiatives to curb the trend and support affected young people to reintegrate into society.

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