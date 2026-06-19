NACOC arrests 5 students at Central University campus over cannabis-laced products

The five students of Central University being held as suspects

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has arrested five students of Central University during a targeted operation on campus over their alleged involvement in the sale and distribution of cannabis and cannabis-infused products.

The suspects, who are Level 100, Level 300, and Level 400 students, were picked up following intelligence gathered on illicit drug activities within the university community.

According to preliminary investigations, the students were allegedly engaged in the production and sale of cannabis-infused ice cream, sobolo, toffees, pepper, and eggs, while also dealing in raw cannabis.

The operation uncovered quantities of the suspected substances, which have been seized for forensic examination as part of ongoing investigations.

NACOC officials have reaffirmed their commitment to combating drug-related activities in educational institutions, warning students against involvement in the trafficking and consumption of narcotic substances.

The arrested students are expected to assist investigators as authorities work to unravel the full scope of the operation, identify any additional persons connected to the trade for prosecution.

Authorities at the Central University are yet to speak on the development.

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