NADMO announces toll-free line for flood and disaster emergencies

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has activated its emergency response as heavy rains continue to trigger flooding in several parts of the country, particularly in Accra and other low-lying areas.
In a Facebook post, NADMO urged the public to call the toll-free emergency number 112 for all disaster-related situations.
The organisation also issued an urgent flood alert as heavy downpours continue to trigger flooding in several parts of the Greater Accra Region, including Tema, Accra, and Kasoa.
NADMO has warned residents to stay away from known flood-prone areas and low-lying zones as water levels continue to rise in many communities.
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