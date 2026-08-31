Nana Kwadwo Osei Bonsu I installed as Odikro of Tepa Ankaase in Ashanti Region

The people of Tepa Ankaase in the Ahafo Ano North Municipality of the Ashanti Region have installed a new Odikro (sub-chief) to steer the affairs of the community towards unity and development.

The new Odikro, known in private life as Kwadwo Osei Bonsu, was enstooled under the stool name Nana Kwadwo Addai Osei Bonsu I.

He swore the Oath of Allegiance to Nana Kusi Agyapong Appau I, the Otumfuo Akwaboahene, and to the people of Ankaase on Friday, August 28, at the Akwaboah Palace.

The brief but colourful traditional ceremony was witnessed by the Otumfuo Kyeamepanin, Nana Kwaku Wusu II, chiefs and elders of Akwaboah, as well as representatives of the Juabenhene.

After administering the oath, Nana Kusi Agyapong Appau I advised the new Odikro to serve his people with humility, truth and dedication, and to uphold the customs and traditions of Asanteman.

He also urged him to unite his people and called on residents of Tepa Ankaase to rally behind their new leader to accelerate development in the community.

The Akwaboahene recounted the issues that led to the destoolment of his predecessor, noting that it was the same people who made him Odikro who later called for his destoolment. He cautioned Nana Kwadwo Osei Bonsu not to follow that path.

"Your predecessor did nothing wrong to me personally, but because his own people in the community said they no longer wanted him as their Odikro, I had no option but to destool him. So do not go and bring shame upon me and the Akwaboah Stool," the Akwaboahene stated.

Nana Kusi Agyapong Appau I said the installation followed extensive consultations in line with custom and tradition, and urged residents to rally behind the new Odikro.

Otumfuo Kyeamehene, Nana Kwaku Wusu II, also cautioned the new Odikro against tolerating illegal mining activities on Ankaase lands.

He warned that such activities destroy farmlands and water bodies and undermine the development efforts of Asanteman, stressing that any chief who allows illegal mining would not be spared.

He urged Nana Kwadwo Osei Bonsu to be vigilant and to work with the traditional council and relevant authorities to protect the lands and natural resources of the community.

Nananom and opinion leaders who graced the occasion also advised the new Odikro to uphold truth, fairness and the rich cultural values of the area, and to work closely with all stakeholders for the progress of Tepa Ankaase.

They also called on the youth to rally behind the new chief and eschew acts that could undermine the peace of the community.

Nana Kwadwo Osei Bonsu I expressed gratitude to God for the honour bestowed upon him.

He extended his appreciation to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and to his overlord, Nana Kusi Agyapong Appau I, for their blessings and for confirming his enstoolment.

He further thanked the Kingmakers for the confidence reposed in him and the people of Ankaase for their love and support, pledging to work diligently to meet their expectations.

He urged his people to live in harmony, respect one another, respect traditional authority, and remain law-abiding as he works to improve their living standards.

Although Ankaase has been plagued by chieftaincy-related violence in recent times, the enstoolment of Nana Kwadwo Osei Bonsu I witnessed a massive turnout of community members at the Akwaboahene's Palace, who gathered to witness his oath of allegiance and declare their unflinching support for him.

Reflecting on the previous incidents, he urged residents to let go of the past and embrace unity to foster development.

"Development is my priority for the Ankaase community, and for that matter, I am urging you all to support me in a peaceful manner to achieve this goal. I am Odikro for all the people of Ankaase," he said.

Nana Kwadwo Osei Bonsu I called on all factions and residents, both home and abroad, to come together and support his vision to transform Ankaase, particularly in the areas of education, health, youth employment and infrastructure.

"My reign will focus on unity, youth empowerment and development. I call on all sons and daughters of Ankaase, both home and abroad, to come together so we can build a better future for the next generation," he said.

Some of the residents expressed optimism that the new Odikro's leadership would attract development projects, improve education and enhance communal living in the area.

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