Nana Yeboah Nyamekye Adutwum aka Stephen Kofi Yeboah Kwaso Deduakohene

Audio By Carbonatix
Otumfour Osei Tutu II (Asantehene), Baffour Kwame Kusi II (Otumfour Ankobeahene), Oheneba Agyemang Badu (Otumfour Atipinhene), Nana Osei Kuffour II Krobea Asante Tuffuor (Otumfuor Asomfohene), Oheneba Owusu Afriyie (Otumfour Apagyahene), Ankobia Fokuo, Nana Osei Fosu Adutwum (Kwasohene), Baffour Addo Kumanin (Akwamuhene-Deduako),
FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS ARE AS FOLLOWS
LYING IN STATE: Saturday, 2nd May 2026, At the Chief's Palace, Kwaso Deduako
BURIAL SERVICE: Monday, 4th May 2026, at the Forecourt of the Chief's Palace, Kwaso Deduako at 9:00 am |
FILING PALACE PAST: Sunday, 3rd May 2026, At the Chief's Palace at 4:00 am Church Service: At the Forecourt of the Chief's, Kwaso Deduako at 9:00 am
INTERMENT: Private (Royal Cemetery) Saturday: Black (Kuntunkuni)
ATTIRE: Sunday: Black/ Monday: Red & Black (Kobene)
GPS ADDRESS Deduako M/A JHS, JGQF
ALL FRIENDS AND SYMPATHISERS ARE CORDIALLY INVITED
Latest Stories
-
Cabinet approves visa waiver for 3 countries
4 minutes
-
More than 500 people killed in Tanzania election violence, inquiry finds
5 minutes
-
Ruth Slenczynska, last surviving pupil of Rachmaninoff, dies aged 101
5 minutes
-
Israeli strikes kill eight Palestinians in Gaza, first responders say
6 minutes
-
UK and France strike new £662m small boats deal
6 minutes
-
Ghana has potential to become ‘country of champions’ – Carlos Queiroz
6 minutes
-
The court lacked jurisdiction to hear the quo warranto application against the prosecutorial powers of the OSP
17 minutes
-
Former IGP Paul Tawiah Quaye reported dead
18 minutes
-
There is no presidential hand in OSP controversy – Kwakye Ofosu tells CSOs
22 minutes
-
Japan names Chef Kahori Kishi as cuisine ambassador to deepen Ghana ties
24 minutes
-
Rainforest Alliance convenes stakeholders to deepen sustainability dialogue in Ghana’s cocoa sector
32 minutes
-
World Cup: I will select ‘capable and experienced’ players – Ghana coach Queiroz
35 minutes
-
Extreme classroom heat affecting pupils’ learning, cognitive performance – experts warn
44 minutes
-
Nana Yeboah Nyamekye Adutwum aka Stephen Kofi Yeboah Kwaso Deduakohene
52 minutes
-
I am a winning coach – Carlos Queiroz
1 hour