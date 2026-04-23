Obituary

Nana Yeboah Nyamekye Adutwum aka Stephen Kofi Yeboah Kwaso Deduakohene

  23 April 2026 1:55pm
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Otumfour Osei Tutu II (Asantehene), Baffour Kwame Kusi II (Otumfour Ankobeahene), Oheneba Agyemang Badu (Otumfour Atipinhene), Nana Osei Kuffour II Krobea Asante Tuffuor (Otumfuor Asomfohene), Oheneba Owusu Afriyie (Otumfour Apagyahene), Ankobia Fokuo, Nana Osei Fosu Adutwum (Kwasohene), Baffour Addo Kumanin (Akwamuhene-Deduako),

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS ARE AS FOLLOWS

LYING IN STATE: Saturday, 2nd May 2026, At the Chief's Palace, Kwaso Deduako

BURIAL SERVICE: Monday, 4th May 2026, at the Forecourt of the Chief's Palace, Kwaso Deduako at 9:00 am |

FILING PALACE PAST: Sunday, 3rd May 2026, At the Chief's Palace at 4:00 am Church Service: At the Forecourt of the Chief's, Kwaso Deduako at 9:00 am

INTERMENT: Private (Royal Cemetery) Saturday: Black (Kuntunkuni)

ATTIRE: Sunday: Black/ Monday: Red & Black (Kobene)

GPS ADDRESS Deduako M/A JHS, JGQF

ALL FRIENDS AND SYMPATHISERS ARE CORDIALLY INVITED

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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