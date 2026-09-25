Nataraj takes ‘Pick Up a Nataraj’ campaign to markets across Ghana

Nataraj has taken its “Pick Up a Nataraj” campaign to markets and trading hubs across Ghana, engaging thousands of consumers with its stationery range while educating parents, students and retailers on the importance of choosing genuine, safe and quality products.

The nationwide float and market activation, which ran between August and September 2026, covered the Southern and Northern belts, reaching major commercial centres including Makola, Kaneshie, Kejetia, Tamale Central and Aboabo, as well as communities across nine regions.

“Back to school is the most important moment of the year for every Ghanaian family, and we wanted Nataraj to be present where those decisions are actually made. ‘Pick Up a Nataraj’ is not a line in an advert. It is an invitation we have carried into markets, face to face, across the length of the country,” said Ratnodip Chattapadhyay, Marketing and Sales Manager, Nataraj Ghana, Jay Kay Industries and Investments Limited.

The activation brought the campaign to life through branded floats, music, dance, skaters and interactive market experiences led by DJs and MCs. Nataraj’s Ruby and Silver Pencil mascots also engaged children and families, creating a fun and memorable brand experience. Consumers were able to experience and sample products across the Nataraj range, including 621 ball pens, neon and drawing pencils, colour pencils, crayons, Lit and Slay pens, erasers, sharpeners and the Construct geometry box. More than 3,000 pens and 2,000 pencils were distributed as samples.

Beyond product engagement, the campaign placed strong emphasis on consumer education, particularly helping shoppers identify counterfeit stationery and understand the importance of genuine Nataraj products, which are non-toxic, quality-consistent and safe for children.

Through “Pick Up a Nataraj,” the brand is taking its back-to-school message beyond the shelf and directly into the communities where Ghanaian families shop, prepare and make choices for the school year and urges customers to do wonderful things with Nataraj.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.