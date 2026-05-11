Nationwide Patient Support Programme under MahamaCares to officially roll out in June

Administrator of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, Obuobia Darko-Opoku, has announced that the government’s Nationwide Patient Support Programme will officially begin in June 2026, following a successful pilot phase earlier this year.

Speaking at the Government’s Accountability Series on Monday, May 11, Madam Darko-Opoku said the programme had already provided life-saving support to dozens of patients across the country during its trial stage.

“I’m happy to announce that the Nationwide Patient Support Programme officially rolls out in June 2026,” she said.

According to her, the Board of Trustees approved a pilot phase in February involving 50 patients to test the system before the nationwide launch.

“This allowed us to test our systems of patient onboarding, treatment monitoring and claims management,” she explained.

She disclosed that beneficiaries received treatment support for major medical conditions, including heart surgeries, brain surgeries, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and orthopaedic surgeries.

“Over 4.8 million has been expended in the treatment of these patients so far,” she stated.

Madam Darko-Opoku said the beneficiaries came from different parts of the country and ranged from infants to elderly persons.

“Beneficiaries ranged from six-month-old babies to 85-year-old persons treated across 11 hospitals,” she noted.

The Administrator explained that the initial phase of the programme would focus mainly on cancer treatment following consultations with medical experts, stakeholders and the Technical Oversight Committee.

“Following consultations with the Technical Oversight Committee, leading subject matter experts and stakeholders, the Board of Trustees approved an initial benefit package focused on cancers,” she said.

The support package will cover breast cancer, cervical cancer, prostate cancer and several childhood cancers, including leukaemia, lymphoma, soft tissue sarcomas, retinoblastomas and nephroblastomas.

She added that more disease conditions would be included before the end of the year.

“Additional disease conditions will be included in the benefit package by the end of the year,” she said.

Madam Darko-Opoku further revealed that leading oncologists from across the country had been engaged to refine treatment pathways, while the national medicines list had been updated to include modern therapies and technologies.

To qualify for support under the fund, applicants must meet three main conditions.

“The applicant must be a Ghanaian citizen, an active National Health Insurance card-bearing member and must have a medical condition that falls within the approved conditions supported under the fund,” she explained.

She also clarified that patients would not be allowed to apply directly at the secretariat.

“It is important to clarify that patients cannot walk directly into the secretariat to request support. The process is digital and dignified,” she stressed.

According to her, applications will instead be initiated by specialist clinicians at approved hospitals through dedicated digital platforms.

The programme will initially operate through 29 selected hospitals across the country to ensure wider access to treatment support.

The facilities include Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, Tamale Teaching Hospital, Ho Teaching Hospital, Sunyani Teaching Hospital and University of Ghana Medical Centre, among several others.

Other enlisted facilities include the 37 Military Hospital, International Maritime Hospital, The Bank Hospital and Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital.

Madam Darko-Opoku said the Trust Fund had developed a digital platform to support efficient service delivery and improve accountability.

“To support efficient implementation, the Trust Fund has developed a robust digital platform that integrates with hospital management systems for patient onboarding, clinical auditing and claims processing,” she said.

She added that installation and training had already begun at participating hospitals nationwide.

The Administrator also announced that trained patient navigators had been deployed to all enlisted hospitals to assist beneficiaries throughout the treatment process.

“These navigators are central to the success of this programme. They will assist in completing enrolment forms, help patients and families understand treatment pathways and guide them through the entire continuum of care,” she explained.

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