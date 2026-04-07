Newborn baby found abandoned at Kronkromase cemetery, residents in shock

Audio By Carbonatix
Residents of Kronkromase, a suburb of Kumasi, have been left shocked following the discovery of an abandoned newborn baby at the community cemetery.
The infant, believed to be less than a month old, was found dead in the early hours of Saturday, wrapped in cloth and left at the cemetery.
An eyewitness recounted that he initially spotted an object wrapped in cloth while walking through the cemetery and later realised it was a deceased newborn. “This is not the first time such an incident has occurred here. Two years ago, a woman abandoned her baby, but fortunately, that child survived and is still alive,” he said.
Abdulai Samid, the Assembly Member for the Atasomanso Electoral Area, confirmed the incident and said the matter has been reported to the police, who have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the perpetrator.
“Under the supervision of the police and traditional authorities, the baby has been buried, as it is considered taboo to convey a body from the cemetery to the home,” he explained.
Samid described the act as deeply troubling and condemned it, noting that it is the second such incident in the area. He also urged young women who are unable to care for children to abstain from sexual activity, stressing the need to prevent such tragedies in the community.
Latest Stories
-
‘We’ve become quite experienced in negativity’ – Liverpool’s Slot
1 minute
-
Legendary manager Lucescu dies days after resigning
22 minutes
-
One dead as train travelling 99mph collides with lorry in France
31 minutes
-
Airlines cut flights and hike fares as fuel prices surge
48 minutes
-
Kane inspires Bayern to first-leg advantage over Real Madrid at Bernabéu
59 minutes
-
Wireless Festival cancelled after Kanye West blocked from coming to UK
1 hour
-
Wa West MP commissions five boreholes for the benefit of his constituents
1 hour
-
Havertz’s late strike hands Arsenal narrow first-leg advantage over Sporting
1 hour
-
Damang mine award: Minority not against Ghanaian participation; we’re asking for fair process – Konadu
2 hours
-
NPA to enforce stricter registration rules for petroleum tankers
2 hours
-
Manhyia South MP laments decline in hospitality operations in his constituency
2 hours
-
How a simple clean charcoal innovation could benefit Ghana’s climate future
2 hours
-
NPA, COMAC launch Safety Week 2026 to promote risk management in petroleum sector
2 hours
-
Stakeholder engagement resolves onion trade impasse
2 hours
-
Gender Ministry holds staff durbar, welcomes new Chief Director
3 hours