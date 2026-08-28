Newmont to reconstruct Bomaa Hospital Emergency Centre – Gideon Boako

Newmont Gold Limited’s Ahafo North operation is set to reconstruct the Emergency Centre of the Bomaa Hospital in the Tano North Constituency, according to the Member of Parliament for Tano North, Dr Gideon Boako.

Dr Boako disclosed this in a Facebook post on Friday, August 28, 2026, following discussions with the General Manager of Newmont Gold Limited – Ahafo North on development projects in the constituency.

He said the engagement was a follow-up to requests he made to the mining company last year, including a proposal for Newmont to extend some of its charitable interventions to communities outside its immediate operational areas.

“Of particular interest was how the company could extend its charitable gestures to communities outside its operational territories, such as Bomaa,” Dr Boako said.

According to him, Newmont has assured him of its commitment to give the Bomaa Hospital Emergency Centre a facelift.

He said as a temporary measure, the hospital’s management has agreed to commission a new Female Ward he constructed for the facility and use it as the Emergency Centre while the new facility is being built.

“As a stop-gap measure, I have arranged with the hospital management to commission the new Female Ward I have built for them and use it as the Emergency Centre, to pave the way for the construction of the new Emergency Centre,” he said.

Dr Boako also disclosed that Newmont has agreed to construct a modern toilet facility for the Yamfo Anglican Senior High School.

The company, he added, will also undertake work on the Yamfo–Atudurobesa–Rubi–Beposo road to improve its accessibility and make it more motorable for residents and other road users.

The Tano North MP said the discussions also covered road safety concerns on the new stretch of the Sunyani–Kumasi road between Tanoso and Terchire, compensation issues affecting farmers and resettlement matters.

“I am grateful to Newmont Ahafo North for the many opportunities they continue to deliver to our people,” Dr Boako said.

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