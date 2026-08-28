Abanga promises massive youth votes for Bawumia in 2028 if elected NPP Youth Organiser

New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Youth Organiser aspirant Abanga Yakubu has pledged to mobilise four million youth votes for former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2028 general election if elected to lead the party’s youth wing.

Mr Abanga made the pledge on Thursday after filing his nomination at the NPP’s headquarters at Asylum Down in Accra.

He was accompanied by 12 regional youth organisers and several constituency youth organisers, in a show of support for his bid.

Addressing the party’s Elections Committee after submitting his forms, Mr Abanga pledged to run an issue-based campaign and commended the party’s ongoing reorganisation exercise.

He described the exercise as timely and necessary to strengthen the party’s grassroots structures ahead of the 2028 general election.

4 million youth votes for Bawumia

Speaking to supporters after the filing, Mr Abanga outlined his vision for the NPP’s youth wing, including what he termed the “Agenda 4 Million Votes Youth for Dr Bawumia”.

The initiative, he said, would mobilise four million youth votes for Dr Bawumia in the 2028 presidential election.

He also announced a “70 Seats Recapture Project”, which he said would focus on helping the NPP reclaim parliamentary seats lost in previous elections.

Mr Abanga said the two initiatives would form part of a broader strategy to rebuild the party’s youth structures and help the NPP return to power in 2028.

He also pledged to resource and revamp the Tertiary Students Confederacy of the NPP (TESCON), describing it as a critical component of the party’s efforts to engage young and first-time voters.

According to him, a well-resourced and coordinated TESCON structure across tertiary institutions would be essential to rebuilding the NPP’s support among young voters.

Focus on rebuilding youth wing.

Mr Abanga said his vision went beyond providing financial resources to the youth wing and would include training, capacity building and closer coordination among regional and constituency youth organisers.

He said these structures needed to be better utilised to improve the party’s grassroots mobilisation ahead of the next general election.

His nomination comes as the NPP undertakes a reorganisation exercise following its defeat in the 2024 general election, with the party seeking to strengthen its structures and rebuild its support base ahead of 2028.

Mr Abanga commended the leadership for the exercise and said the youth wing must play a central role in the party’s rebuilding efforts.

He pledged to make the youth wing more organised, better resourced and more effective in mobilising young people for the party.

The NPP Elections Committee is expected to vet aspirants for the various national executive positions before the party’s internal elections.

Mr Abanga’s nomination, accompanied by the presence of the 12 regional youth organisers and other youth executives, sets the stage for a keen contest for the leadership of the NPP’s youth wing.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.