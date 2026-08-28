Ghana-Malta relations: Building a partnership for the future

Chris Koney

When Ghana attained independence in 1957, it became an inspiration to other territories still under colonial rule. Ghana’s independence carried enormous symbolic importance across the world. At the time, Malta was debating its own constitutional future under British rule.

Ghana’s Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah had a significant influence on Dom Mintoff, a leading Maltese political figure who would later serve as Prime Minister. Both belonged to a wider generation of post-colonial leaders seeking greater sovereignty and freedom from dependence on former colonial powers.

The work of these two prominent anti-colonial leaders helped create the foundations for formal diplomatic relations between Ghana and Malta, established on 27 February 1974. Malta subsequently joined the European Union on 1 May 2004, becoming its smallest member state by population. It is also a member of the Commonwealth and, despite its relatively small size, has long sought to punch above its weight internationally. In 2023, Ghana and Malta served together as elected members of the United Nations Security Council.

I recently met His Excellency Ronald Micallef, the High Commissioner of Malta to Ghana. Our instructive conversation provided an opportunity to take stock of the longstanding cordial relations between Ghana and Malta and to consider ways of strengthening political, economic and people-to-people ties. It came at a time when both countries are seeking to translate their longstanding diplomatic relationship into deeper practical cooperation.

Ronald Micallef

The High Commissioner, who previously served as Malta’s resident Ambassador to Ethiopia and the African Union and as non-resident Ambassador to Rwanda and Djibouti, described his first year in Ghana as ‘a rollercoaster of a year’. ‘It has been a successful year. I finally feel I am beginning to integrate. It takes time to do that, bearing in mind that I came to Ghana from Ethiopia, from the highlands to the coast. We always say that Africa is one, but it is also 55 distinct countries. It is a mistake to think that you can leave the East, come to the West and simply settle in on day one. I am now beginning to settle and increasingly feel at home,’ he said.

Having worked in and with Africa for more than 35 years, High Commissioner Micallef reflected on the changes and different phases the continent has experienced. He became convinced of Ghana’s prospects during his first official visit to the country in 2017, as part of Malta’s first trade delegation to Ghana. His confidence in Ghana’s potential as a gateway to West Africa grew from conversations with leading figures across the country’s economic sectors during that mission.

High Commissioner Micallef regards a diplomat, above all, as someone who connects people. He outlined the priorities of the High Commission under his leadership: ‘The starting point is to establish what we share. We are both English-speaking countries and enjoy a dignified friendship that goes back beyond 1974, when we established diplomatic relations. We also share a historical legacy through the Commonwealth. The High Commission therefore wishes to build on these foundations by establishing closer bilateral links so that our two countries can prosper together, creating connections that are relevant not only today, but also for the future.’

He then identified four areas with particular potential for cooperation. ‘The first is transport, covering logistics, maritime affairs and aviation, where Malta has built a strong reputation. Artificial intelligence is the second area of focus. Given the opportunities it can create for young people, the third area is education, skills and job creation. The fourth is health.’

Malta is a leading Mediterranean destination, known for 7,000 years of history, Baroque architecture, clear turquoise waters and around 300 days of sunshine each year. The country welcomed more than four million inbound tourists in 2025, generating approximately €3.9 billion in total tourist expenditure. High Commissioner Micallef also discussed the scope for Ghana–Malta cooperation in tourism.

‘Tourism has evolved considerably, and Malta has extensive experience in tourism promotion, destination management, regulation, niche tourism, festivals, conferences and capacity-building. This could provide a useful basis for practical exchanges with Ghana,’ he said.

Ghana enjoys a positive reputation among the Maltese and has attracted growing interest from Maltese investors and businesses considering expansion into Africa. High Commissioner Micallef credited both his predecessor and the Ghana High Commission in Valletta for helping to build this momentum. ‘I am now seeking to take the relationship into new territory, particularly in areas in which Malta has developed strong expertise, including film, maritime affairs and logistics,’ he added.

The Governments of Ghana and Malta have recently advanced two initiatives. The first is Project ETHICS, an educational partnership developed in collaboration with Step Up Nigeria. Project ETHICS is a jointly developed and jointly owned partnership designed to strengthen ethics education and values-based learning among children and young people in Ghana. Its proposed areas of work include policy dialogue, teacher capacity-building, digital learning tools, story-based resources, pilot implementation in schools, and monitoring and evaluation.

The second is the Malta High Commission’s support for a longstanding Ghana–Malta partnership in higher education, particularly in the insurance sector. High Commissioner Micallef is also passionate about the role of culture and creativity in building lasting people-to-people connections. Trade remains another essential pillar. He welcomed the successful trade missions already held between Ghana and Malta and expressed his hope that more would follow.

In concluding our conversation, High Commissioner Micallef reflected on the principles guiding Ghana–Malta relations. ‘It is important to recognise our past. What connects us is a shared experience of nation-building and a common purpose: to make our countries viable while creating the best possible opportunities for our people. Beyond that history lies the future, particularly the opportunities presented by artificial intelligence. We should approach this future with Malta’s role as an EU member state and Ghana’s position as the host country of the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area firmly in mind.’

The outlook for relations between Ghana and Malta is highly positive. Both countries are expanding cooperation in trade, higher education and institutional partnerships, supported by a growing commitment to shared economic and social progress. This momentum is likely to strengthen under High Commissioner Micallef, an experienced educator, trade adviser and diplomat whose passion for culture and creativity informs his work as Malta’s representative to Ghana.

Writer

Chris is a thought leader in Marketing Communications, Stakeholder Relationship Management Professional and International Cooperation Specialist. Over the 15 years, he has made tremendous impact within Africa’s corporate communications and creative arts sectors. He can be reached at chriskoney@gmail.com / +233 20 854 1480.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.