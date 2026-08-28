Family appeals for gov’t help to repatriate remains of Ghanaian woman who died in China

The family of Mercy Yaaba Bredu, a 24-year-old Ghanaian woman who died in China shortly after travelling there to pursue a master’s degree, has appealed to the government and relevant authorities to help bring her remains back home for burial.

Bredu, who had recently completed her national service in Winneba, travelled from Ghana on Monday, August 24, after securing a scholarship to further her education in China.

Her family said she was in good health when they accompanied her to the airport and had no indication that the trip would end in tragedy.

According to her former university classmates from the University of Education, Winneba, Bredu collapsed at an airport in China and was taken to hospital for medical attention. She was confirmed dead on Wednesday, August 26, just two days after leaving Ghana.

The family is now seeking urgent assistance to facilitate the repatriation of her remains to Ghana.

Speaking about the circumstances surrounding Bredu’s departure and subsequent death, her elder sister, Maame Yaaba, said the family was devastated by the sudden loss and needed support from the government and other relevant authorities.

“We are therefore calling on the government and the relevant authorities to help us bring her body back home for burial,” the elder sister said.

“Please, we need your help.”

The relatives are hoping that government authorities, diplomatic representatives and other institutions will intervene to help them navigate the necessary processes in China and facilitate the return of Bredu’s remains.

Recounting the events before Bredu’s journey, her elder sister said the deceased had only recently completed her national service in Winneba.

“She was doing her national service in Winneba. She called us barely two weeks ago to inform us that she had completed her service,” she said.

After completing her national service, Bredu returned home and informed her family about an opportunity to continue her education outside Ghana.

According to her sister, Bredu subsequently called a family meeting to share the news that she had successfully secured a scholarship.

“When she came home, she called a family meeting to inform us that she had applied for a scholarship outside the country and that everything had been successful,” she said.

Bredu then sought the family’s support as she prepared to leave Ghana and begin what was expected to be a new chapter in her academic and professional life.

“She asked us to support her so she could embark on her journey,” her sister added.

The family supported Bredu's plans and accompanied her to the airport on Monday, August 24, ahead of her flight to China.

Her elder sister said Bredu appeared healthy at the time and was able to complete the necessary procedures at the airport without assistance.

“So, on Monday, we escorted her to the airport, and her flight took off at around 1:30 p.m. She was healthy,” she said.

“She went through all the necessary processes at the airport by herself.”

According to the family, Bredu also contacted them after her flight took off, providing reassurance that she had begun her journey safely.

“When the flight took off, she called us,” her elder sister recounted.

The family therefore expected to remain in contact with her as she settled into her new environment in China.

The situation reportedly changed the following day when Bredu failed to answer calls from her family.

“The following day, I was expecting her call, but she did not answer,” her elder sister said.

The family later received a call from someone informing them that Bredu had been hospitalised.

“Someone later called us on her behalf to inform us that she had been hospitalised and was being attended to by health experts to save her,” she said.

Despite the efforts of medical professionals, Bredu died on Wednesday, August 26.

The sudden turn of events has left her family struggling to come to terms with her death, particularly because she had appeared to be in good health when she left Ghana. The family confirmed that she had gone through all the necessary medical checks in Ghana before she travelled.

Her death has shocked her former university colleagues and classmates, who had expected to see her begin her studies in China.

The family is now appealing for help to ensure that Bredu's final journey is not delayed by the challenges involved in repatriating a body from another country.

“We are therefore calling on the government and the relevant authorities to help us bring her body back home for burial,” her elder sister said.

“Please, we need your help.”

Mercy Yaaba Bredu, a first-class student, was a former Vice President of the Association of Students of English (ASSENS) at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) in 2024/25 academic year.

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