Ngleshie Alata installs Nifahene as Paramount Chief calls for peace, integrity

The Paramount Chief of the Ngleshie Alata Stool, Obrempong Dr Wetse Kojo II, has called on chiefs and other traditional leaders to shun the abuse of traditional power and be agents of peace rather than conflict.

He made the call during the official installation and coronation ceremony of the Nifahene of Ngleshie Alata, Daasebre Nii Ardey Agyemang, on September 9.

Addressing the newly installed Nifahene, Obrempong Dr Wetse Kojo II urged him to work with religious leaders, government institutions, security agencies, businesses, professionals, civil society, and other traditional authorities in the common interest.

“You must work with religious leaders, government institutions, security agencies, businesses, professionals, civil society, and other traditional authorities in the common interest,” he said.

He reminded Daasebre Nii Ardey Agyemang that chieftaincy is an institution of service and sacrifice and urged him to guard the interests of the people.

“You must remember that chieftaincy is not a platform for personal enrichment for personal animosities. It is an institution of service and sacrifice,” he said.

He further charged the new Nifahene to stand against division, injustice, corruption, and the misuse of traditional authority, while promoting education.

“Stand against division. Stand against injustice. Stand against corruption. Stand against the misuse of traditional authority. Stand for education,” he said.

On disputes, Obrempong Dr Wetse Kojo II urged him to prioritise reconciliation over confrontation, reminding him that the strength of traditional authority lies in the trust of the people.

"The strength of a traditional authority is not measured by how many people fear it. It is measured by how many people trust it,” he said.

On his part, the newly installed Nifahene of Ngleshie Alata, Daasebre Nii Ardey Agyemang, reiterated his commitment to working with all relevant stakeholders to drive development as he sought to make Ngleshie Alata (James Town) a tourist hub.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.