Russia: IFY 2026 participants plant friendship garden to promote climate solidarity

Participants in the 2026 International Festival of Youth have planted a Garden of Peoples’ Friendship at Ural Federal University (UrFU) in Ekaterinburg, Russia, as a symbol of international unity and climate solidarity.

The tree-planting exercise, held on September 12, 2026, formed part of the festival’s Good Deeds Track and the #YouthRoots environmental initiative.

Representatives of delegations from across the world planted 25 blue spruce trees, which organisers said symbolised friendship among nations and a shared commitment to the planet’s future.

A commemorative plaque bearing the garden’s name and planting date was installed at the centre of the site.

Organisers said all 40 available places for the exercise had been reserved ahead of the event.

The ceremony was led by the Director of the UrFU Botanical Garden, Viktor Valdaiskikh, in support of Russia’s “Let’s Save the Forest” reforestation campaign.

According to the organisers, the garden represents an initial step towards reducing the festival’s carbon footprint and encouraging participants to adopt more responsible attitudes towards the environment.

UrFU Vice-Rector for International Relations Sergey Tushin said the garden reflected the university’s commitment to international cooperation.

“The university lives by international dialogue every day. We have students from nearly 100 countries, and for many of them Ekaterinburg becomes a second home,” he said.

“The Garden of Friendship is proof that cooperation does not need to be declared, it can literally be rooted.”

Mr Tushin added that the trees would maintain a symbolic connection between the university and the participants after they had returned to their respective countries.

Co-Chair of the All-Russian Environmental Public Movement “Ecosystem”, Andrey Rudnev, said practical participation could make environmental education more effective.

“Environmental education works when a person does something with their own hands, rather than listens to lectures about why ecology matters,” he said.

“To plant a tree and then know that it is growing is the simplest way to understand that your action matters.”

Founder of the BRICS Youth Alliance Madhish Parikh urged young people to support initiatives addressing environmental challenges.

He said individuals could contribute to a better future through seemingly small but practical interventions.

Other speakers included Chair of the UrFU Sustainable Development Committee Zhanna Belyaeva and Evgenia Chibis, head of the Volunteer Centre of the Murmansk Region.

The exercise was organised by Dobro.rf, the Ecosystem movement and Ural Federal University. It was open to participants aged 14 and above.

Established in 2023, the Ecosystem movement reportedly has more than 40,000 volunteers.

The International Festival of Youth is taking place in Ekaterinburg from September 11 to 17, 2026.

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